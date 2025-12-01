Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis receive ‘special’ invite this Christmas alongside William and Kate

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could have an exciting event coming up this Christmas.

The trio have seemingly received an invite this festive season to watch Paddington The Musical in London’s West End.

Paddington Bear has a special link to the royal family. In a sweet sketch show for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee in 2022, Paddington Bear shared a marmalade sandwich with the late monarch.

Now, George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, may join their parents to watch the musical.

Louis, George and Charlotte have seemingly received an invite (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis ‘invited’ to see Paddington The Musical ahead of Christmas

Speaking to HELLO! from the red carpet of the show, producer Sonia Friedman said: “We can’t wait for Paddington to meet the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales because I think they’re going to come to the show, which will be very special.”

She was asked if the children would be coming soon. Sonia replied: “We’re hoping so!”

We can’t wait for Paddington to meet the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher, who wrote the original music and lyrics for the show, also added: “I have invited [the Prince and Princess of Wales] to see the show, so who knows. Hopefully, at some point, they’ll make it to a theatre to see it.”

We hope to see the Wales family at the show!

The Prince and Princess of Wales met Paddington Bear at the Royal Variety Performance recently (Credit: Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service

Later this week, the Prince and Princess of Wales will step out for her annual Together at Christmas carol service.

The service has happened every year since 2021.

The Princess of Wales will host the service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 5. It will bring people together to celebrate “love in all its forms”.

Alongside the service, 15 Together at Christmas community carol services will take place across the UK.

The Royal Foundation said that a total of 1,600 people will fill Westminster Abbey. They said each individual has dedicated or volunteered their time to be “present with others, fronted initiatives that bring people in their community together, or shown kindness and empathy to those around them”.

Will George, Charlotte and Louis attended Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service again this year? (Credit: Cover Images)

Will George, Charlotte and Louis attend?

It hasn’t been confirmed if George, Charlotte and Louis will attend the carol service.

But they did attend last year alongside members of the royal family, so it’s a possibility we’ll see them at the Abbey this week.

We often see the Wales children at big royal events, including Trooping the Colour, King Charles’ official birthday parade.

However, William and Kate still like to give their kids as much of a normal upbringing as possible despite their royal futures.

Read more: Prince William tells John Cleese his kids ‘love’ watching Fawlty Towers in sweet moment

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.