Prince William and Princess Kate set for Scotland trip as palace releases details

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, will be packing their bags for Scotland next week, with a royal visit lined up that puts the spotlight firmly on the country’s proud traditions and community spirit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit Stirling and Falkirk on January 20, where they will carry out a series of engagements designed to celebrate Scottish heritage and the people keeping those traditions alive.

Kate and William will visit Scotland next week (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate set to visit Scotland

During the visit, William and Catherine will meet Team GB and Paralympics GB curling teams at the National Curling Academy, as athletes prepare for the upcoming Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It is understood the royal couple may even have a go at curling themselves while they are there.

The pair will also spend time at Radical Weavers, a working handweaving studio and independent charity based in Stirling.

Radical Weavers focuses on tackling social isolation and supporting people affected by trauma and loss, offering opportunities to learn traditional Scottish tartan weaving skills.

According to Kensington Palace, the visit is intended to “shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scotland last April (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate’s connection to Scotland

Scotland has long held a special place in the hearts of the Prince and Princess of Wales. It is where they first met while studying at St Andrews University in the early 2000s.

North of the border, William and Catherine are known by their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

The couple were last in Scotland in April, when they marked their 14th wedding anniversary with a visit to the Isle of Mull, carrying out several engagements.

A photo shared on their joint Instagram account showed them with their arms around each other beside a lake, taking in the dramatic Scottish scenery.

Meanwhile, they wrote: “Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome. W & C.”

This April, the couple will celebrate 15 years of marriage, having tied the knot on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in front of a global audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Fifteen years on, and now parents to three children, William and Catherine appear as united as ever.

Body language expert Darren Stanton described William and Catherine as a “real power couple”.

Read more: Kate Middleton ‘shaken’ after Kensington Palace security breach: ‘It was deeply unsettling’

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren told Royal Insider: “They are showing more PDA. They are far more free in their movements, they show constant open palm gestures and are incredibly tactile.

“They have fantastic eye contact, a controlled stillness, and calm fluid gestures. Their bond is strong and clear for all to see.”

Do you like following news on William and Kate? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.