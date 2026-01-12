Kate Middleton to ‘make change’ to royal duties following cancer ordeal

Kate Middleton is expected to take a far more considered approach to royal life this year, with one royal expert saying the Princess of Wales has no intention of returning to her old, packed schedule after her cancer journey.

The Princess of Wales, who turned 44 last week, has been focusing on her recovery following her cancer diagnosis in 2024. After undergoing treatment last year, Catherine shared the welcome news in January that she was in remission. Since then, she has been easing herself back into public life. But her health remains firmly front and centre.

According to royal author Robert Jobson, Kate is approaching the year ahead with a very different mindset. He thinks she will be choosing her engagements carefully rather than diving back in full throttle.

Speaking to HELLO!, Robert revealed that while Princess Catherine’s diary for 2026 is already starting to take shape, it will look very different to the relentless schedules of the past.

He said: “Last year was survival then recovery mode, picking her moments and pacing herself. This year, I expect Catherine to carry out more engagements but be selective.

“Her diary is already filling up, I am told. But she won’t go back to the old pace; she’s learnt that lesson. It will be meaningful, with gaps in between for her family.”

Robert added that Kate’s priorities are now crystal clear, with her health and her family coming first.

He explained: “Catherine has a public role to play in supporting William in his official duties and her own interests, too, but her family and her health come first; everything else is built around that. Running on empty isn’t an option; nor is missing too much time with George, Charlotte and Louis. The days of just powering through are done.”

Representatives for Kensington Palace have been contacted for comment.

Princess of Wales marks birthday with reflective and meaningful message

The Princess of Wales marked her 44th birthday on Friday, January 9, choosing to celebrate the occasion with a thoughtful video message shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official social media channels.

The clip formed part of Kate’s Mother Nature series, which explores the power of the natural world through each of the four seasons. The final instalment was shared last week, with Kate reflecting on what she described as the “coldest season”.

As footage showed Kate walking through a winter landscape and quietly taking in her surroundings, she said in a voiceover: “Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience, and quiet consideration.

“Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves. Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing, I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am. For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify.”

Princess Catherine went on to add: “Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal.”

Kate has previously spoken about how nature played a key role in her recovery, explaining that it became a sanctuary for her during her cancer journey.

