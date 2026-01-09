Princess of Wales marks 44th birthday with ‘deeply personal’ Mother Nature video message

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has marked her 44th birthday by sharing a new, reflective video message as part of her ongoing Mother Nature series.

The post, shared on her and Prince William’s official Instagram account, offers a quiet but powerful glimpse into how nature continues to shape her outlook and healing.

The short film shows a wintry landscape, with the princess walking through the scenery and taking in the stillness around her. Set against the seasonal backdrop, Kate delivers a voiceover reflecting on winter as the coldest and darkest time of year, and what it can teach us about patience, reflection and renewal.

Kate launched her Mother Nature series last year to highlight the benefits of nature, something she has previously said supported her during her cancer journey.

The Princess of Wales has chosen a reflective way to mark her birthday on Friday, sharing a new installment from her Mother Nature video series that offers a rare glimpse into her inner world.

In the voiceover, Catherine speaks quietly and poetically about winter and its lessons. She says: “Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience, and quiet consideration.

“Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves.

“Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing, I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am. For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify.”

The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal.

She continues: “Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal.”

In the caption, Princess Catherine explained that nature has helped her heal following her cancer journey.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and underwent treatment. In January 2025, Kate announced she was in remission.

Since then, she has been focusing on her wellbeing and has been gradually returning to royal duties.

‘We look to build a happier, healthier world’

Kate expanded on the meaning behind the project in her caption, writing: “The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.

“There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world. C.”

Royal fans were quick to respond, flooding the comments with birthday wishes and praise for the video.

One person said: “These are such beautiful films. I love a peaceful nature moment. Happy Birthday princess.”

Another wrote: “Happy Birthday, Catherine! I hope you have a wonderful day. What a beautiful message and video. The way you speak about nature is so powerful and inspiring.”

How Kate could celebrate her birthday

As Catherine celebrates, a former royal butler has shared his thoughts on how the Princess of Wales might be marking the occasion behind closed doors.

Speaking to Heart Bingo, Grant Harrold said: “All royal birthdays are celebrated in some shape and form. There’ll be a celebration, and food-wise, she’ll be eating some of the things that she likes.”

He also suggested what kind of gift King Charles might choose for his daughter-in-law.

Grant said: “The king would normally give a personal gift – something from his private collection of things that he likes to give people. It could also be something personal to do with his mother or grandmother.”

Happy birthday, Princess Catherine!

