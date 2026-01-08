Meghan Markle’s ‘private wishes’ to Kate Middleton on her 44th birthday

A fresh prediction suggests Meghan Markle may quietly reach out to Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales marks her birthday.

But any gesture is likely to stay firmly out of the public eye.

Kate will turn 44 on January 9. While there has been no word on how she plans to celebrate the day, a former royal butler has shared his thoughts on what could be happening behind the scenes as the milestone approaches.

Grant Harrold served as King Charles’ butler from 2004 until 2011. He believes the Duchess of Sussex could choose a private approach rather than making any kind of public statement.

Meghan Markle tipped for a discreet birthday gesture to Kate Middleton

Speaking exclusively to AceOdds, Grant explained how birthday messages within the royal family have evolved in recent years.

“Members of the royal family use their official social media accounts to mark family members’ birthdays, sharing photos and best wishes with their followers,” he said.

“However it has changed in recent years, with the king, queen, Kate and William now only posting about senior, working royals, which means Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t made the cut since they quit their roles and moved to the US. However, with Meghan returning to social media in recent months, this could be the opportunity for an olive branch.

I absolutely believe that privately there will be birthday wishes.

“Now that there is a rumour that relations are improving and that things are on the mend, it is possible that they could do that again, or they may not.

“It would send a very, very loud message if she posted her birthday wishes online. If they were to put something out publicly, everybody around the world would be saying, ‘Oh wow, they are speaking again.'”

‘Behind closed doors, there will be birthday wishes’

Grant went on to say he doubts fans will see any public acknowledgement just yet.

He said: “At the moment, while whatever is going on is still happening behind closed doors, I think it is unlikely that we will see any kind of public message right now.

“However I absolutely believe that privately there will be birthday wishes. Whether that is a phone call, a video call, birthday cards being sent, and possibly even gifts.”

According to Grant, relations appear to be at a stage where private gestures feel possible, even if nothing is shared openly. Public messages, he stressed, remain unlikely for now.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s relationship with the rest of the royal family became strained following their exit from royal duties six years ago.

After a series of tell-all interviews and the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, the Sussexes have reportedly not been on speaking terms with some family members.

Harry did meet privately with his father, King Charles, last September. They had tea at Clarence House. Prince William was not believed to be present.

Whether Harry and William will eventually reconcile remains to be seen.

