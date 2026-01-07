‘Reason’ Meghan Markle may not return to the UK this year

A royal expert has hinted that Meghan Markle is unlikely to be setting foot back in the UK anytime soon, with a return not predicted until at least next year.

Meghan, 44, has kept her distance from Britain since relocating to the US with Prince Harry in 2020. The couple made the move after stepping away from their senior royal roles, and Meghan has only made a handful of appearances in the UK since then.

One of the biggest sticking points has been security. When Harry and Meghan left royal life, their automatic police protection was scaled back. Speaking last year after losing a court appeal over the decision, Harry made his feelings clear, saying: “I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK. They’re going to miss everything, I love my country. I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK.”

So could that position soften in the near future?

Prince Harry’s security ‘under review’

There has been fresh speculation after reports suggested Prince Harry’s UK security arrangements are currently under review.

According to The Sun, the Home Office has ordered a reassessment of the duke’s threat level, with a decision expected this month. If Harry’s protection were to change, it could potentially have knock-on effects for Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

But even with that possibility, some royal watchers remain sceptical about Meghan returning to Britain any time soon.

I cannot see Meghan coming to Britain before the Invictus Games.

It is widely believed that King Charles has not seen his grandchildren in person since June 2022, when the family gathered for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

Meghan did travel back to the UK later that year for the queen’s funeral in September 2022. But since then, she has stayed away, even as Harry has made several solo visits.

Will Meghan Markle return to the UK?

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has suggested that enhanced security could, in theory, “open the door” for Meghan to return to Britain.

However, he believes there are wider issues at play. Speaking to GB News, he said: “It would open the door, but if you look at the polls, her (Meghan’s) ratings are absolutely terrible. She is not popular with the British public.

“Then there is the case that she does not appear to have any affection for Britain. That has never manifested itself. I cannot see Meghan coming to Britain before the Invictus Games because what would she do and why would she come?

“It is not going to be as simple as turning up and seeing King Charles.”

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games next year

That leaves the Invictus Games as the most likely setting for any potential UK return. Prince Harry’s flagship sporting event will be held in Birmingham next year.

It was confirmed last year that the games, which support wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, will take place at Birmingham’s NEC from July 12 to 17, 2027.

At the time, reports suggested that Harry had invited his family to attend. Although it remains unclear whether any invitation will be accepted.

For now, all signs point to Meghan staying stateside, with a UK return only likely if the circumstances, and security, line up just right.

