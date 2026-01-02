Verdict delivered on ‘public reunion’ between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle

A former royal butler believes it’s “unlikely” a public reunion between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle will happen this year.

Harry and Meghan have had a strained relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales, 43, for some time now. It’s believed brothers William and Harry aren’t on speaking terms.

After Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, stepped back from royal duties in 2020, their damning tell-all interviews have damaged relations.

But could 2026 change things? Let’s take a look…

Why a ‘public reunion’ between Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan is ‘unlikely’

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, who previously worked closely with the royal brothers, there may not be a public reunion on the cards this year.

Speaking on behalf of AceOdds, Grant said: “I think a public reunion with Harry and Meghan is unlikely. The relationship between William and Harry is badly damaged, and trust has been broken.

“Any attempt to repair it would happen privately, behind closed doors. While 2026 could present opportunities for the brothers to meet, including events like the World Cup in the US, I don’t expect anything to be made public.”

William and Harry’s relationship has reportedly been strained for some years. It’s claimed that cracks began to show when Harry started dating Meghan.

According to Harry, William expressed some concerns over how fast the romance was moving. In his memoir, Spare, Harry also alleged that William physically attacked him in an argument over Meghan in 2019.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior royal duties in early 2020. They have lived in the US since, and have rarely been seen with the royal family in public.

‘There’s no point in continuing to fight any more’

In May of last year, Prince Harry opened up about wanting a reconciliation with his family. It came after he lost a court appeal over his security in the UK.

When Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life, their security in the UK was downgraded. It changed to a case-by-case basis.

However, Harry appealed this decision.

Speaking to the BBC after the court loss, the Duke of Sussex admitted: “Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. But I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight any more. Life is precious.”

Months later, Harry met with his father, King Charles, last September for private tea at Clarence House, the king’s London residence. However, William wasn’t reportedly in attendance.

It remains to be seen if William and Harry will finally meet at some point.

Royal family predictions for this year

Elsewhere, former royal butler Grant shared his thoughts on the royal family’s 2026 plans.

He said: “I think it’s very likely the Waleses will undertake a long-haul overseas tour in 2026. We haven’t seen a major trip from them in several years, but that is likely to change. As the future of the monarchy, overseas tours are a key part of their role.

“These visits require long-term planning, so preparations may already be underway. We had three State Visits in 2025, which is higher than usual, and I expect more in 2026.”

Guess we’ll have to wait and see what 2026 has in store for the royals…

