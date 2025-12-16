Royal predictions for 2026 as Prince Harry to ‘reach out’ to family

Predictions for the royal family in 2026 have been unveiled by a celebrity astrologer ahead of the new year.

Inbaal Honigman has shared her predictions for members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While William is expected to have a busier year in 2026, his wife Kate could embrace a more balanced routine focused on her wellbeing and her family.

Prince William is expected to have a busy 2026, while Kate will take a much-needed rest, according to an astrologer (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family predictions for 2026

Speaking to Tarotoo, Inbaal offered a detailed forecast for the coming year.

Guided by The World card, often seen as the most positive card in the Tarot, Prince William is predicted to step into 2026 with renewed purpose and a diary filled to the brim.

“It’s a busy, rewarding year that he will share with his nearest and dearest,” Inbaal said. “He will be run off his feet. But with no overseas travel indicated, all of this activity takes place within the borders of the Kingdom.”

William is expected to lend his name to a range of major initiatives. These could include launching a new chain of schools, supporting scientific research, and championing animal conservation.

After a few tough years, 2026 looks set to be a happier, more rewarding time for the future king, even if he won’t get much rest.

In contrast, the Princess of Wales is predicted to slow down. She will be guided by The Wheel of Fortune card, which symbolises life’s ebbs and flows.

After a year of high-profile engagements, 2026 is about restoring balance for the Princess of Wales. She has slowly returned to duties this year following her cancer diagnosis and treatment last year. She announced in January that she’s in remission.

“Princess Catherine is wisely incorporating more rest into her schedule,” Inbaal said. “Even with her decision to take things easier, her social calendar will still be relatively full, though not all appearances will be in person.”

Kate is predicted to increase her virtual engagements, continuing to spotlight charitable causes while preserving her privacy and wellbeing.

She may even receive a prestigious award for her work. However, she’s likely to skip the ceremony, according to Inbaal.

In 2026, Prince Harry may extend an olive branch to the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry set for busy 2026

The Two of Cups signals a more intimate, restorative year for Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to step back from television work and embrace time with loved ones.

She and Prince Harry may also begin working on a joint lifestyle book, Inbaal predicted, as Meghan looks to bring him more prominently into her personal brand.

Finally, Prince Harry will be guided by the Ace of Pentacles, which points to a financially focused and practical year ahead.

Inbaal predicts he will turn down high-profile media offers unless they are financially lucrative. He will instead partner with investors to build a secure future for his children.

Meanwhile, Harry could end up reaching out to his family, Inbaal predicts.

“He will reach out to family during the year and be willing to discuss joint appearances,” Inbaal added. “But only one will ultimately take place, due to conflicting schedules.”

King Charles predictions

Meanwhile, the Nine of Pentacles points to a purposeful year for King Charles, focused on education, philanthropy, and family time.

“The king will be close to the younger generation of the Windsors,” said Inbaal. “Family time will be a priority.”

Queen Camilla’s year is marked by The Tower card, a sign of movement. She will reportedly take on multiple trips, including to assist family members relocating.

