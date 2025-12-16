Prince Harry and Meghan Markle facing ‘make or break’ Christmas, warns expert

This Christmas could prove to be a pivotal moment for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as a royal expert warns the couple could face a “make or break” moment.

With the Sussexes preparing for yet another Christmas away from the royal family, speculation is mounting over the future of their relationship with the royals, especially after hopes of a reconciliation seemed to be on the cards.

Despite recent reports hinting at a potential thaw in the relationship between Prince Harry and King Charles, it’s not all plain sailing.

Back in September, Harry made a solo trip to the UK, where he briefly reunited with his father for a “private tea” at Clarence House, their first face-to-face meeting in nearly 19 months. But while this update sparked hopes of a possible family reunion, royal biographer Tom Bower says it’s far from a simple fix.

Prince Harry reunited with his father King Charles earlier this year (Credit: Amy Katz/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘in a very isolated place at Christmas’

This update, along with the recent reports that the Sussexes’ downgraded UK security is once again under review, led to speculation over whether Prince Harry might be joining his royal relatives for Christmas.

Bower, speaking exclusively to OK! Magazine, noted: “Harry clearly met his father with the hope that he could ingratiate himself back into the family, but it isn’t going to work, there is just no way back for him. Harry himself said he didn’t know how long his father has got, and I think that hangs over him, but I don’t think he’s that high up on Charles’ list of priorities.”

It’s not just Harry who’s navigating strained family ties. Meghan, too, remains distanced from her own father, Thomas Markle. Their relationship hit rock bottom ahead of her 2018 wedding to Harry, and her estranged father has been vocal about wanting to rebuild their bond.

I don’t think he’s that high up on Charles’ list of priorities.

Following a recent life-threatening surgery to amputate his left leg, Thomas revealed he’s open to healing their relationship. Reports indicate that Meghan did reach out following Thomas’ recent surgery, sending her father a letter. But it seems that unresolved tensions still weigh heavily on both sides.

Bower suggests this family rift leaves the couple “in a very isolated place” this Christmas.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration has received mixed reviews since dropping on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Career worries ‘add to the pressure’

And it’s not just family drama keeping Harry and Meghan on edge this holiday season, Bower believes. Both face uncertainty regarding their professional futures. Meghan’s latest venture, her With Love, Meghan holiday special on Netflix, has received mixed reviews, and there’s growing pressure on her As Ever Christmas collection to perform in the sales department.

Bower warns that this could be a crucial turning point for her career: “This Christmas is make or break time for Meghan because there are two main problems – money and profile. Her lifestyle shows are clearly not taking off. It hinges on how much Meghan can sell at Christmas and if it doesn’t sell, she has a real problem. Are people prepared to pay $32 for a jar of honey from the Duchess of Sussex? If it doesn’t work this Christmas, they have a real problem about what they will do in 2026.”

For Harry, the situation isn’t much better. His workload has lightened after hosting the Invictus Games at the start of the year and stepping back from the Sentebale charity back in March.

With the next Invictus Games not scheduled until 2027, Bower questions what Harry will do to fill the gap. “What is he going to do for a year?” he mused. “There’s just no easy solution to the problem they have.”

Will this Christmas define their future?

With fractured family ties and professional uncertainty hanging over them, this Christmas could truly be a defining moment for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Will they find a way to rebuild their relationships, both personal and professional?

Or will the pressure of this “make or break” season be too much to handle? Time will tell, but the stakes have never been higher for the Sussexes.

