Prince Harry’s UK security ‘under review’ following duke’s concerns

According to reports, Prince Harry’s access to security during UK visits is under review.

In May, the Duke of Sussex lost a court appeal to have his police protection reinstated.

Following the loss, he sat down with the BBC. In the interview, the prince claimed that the ruling meant he no longer felt safe bringing his wife and two children over to Britain.

Why was Prince Harry and Meghan’s security downgraded?

RAVEC (Royal and VIP Executive Committee) previously made the decision to downgrade Prince Harry’s taxpayer-funded security after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles and moved to the US in 2020.

They ruled that the couple’s security would instead be surveyed on a bespoke, case-by-case basis. This means that Harry currently has to contact the Metropolitan Police thirty days before arriving in the UK for a security review.

For the past five years, the prince has fought against this decision. His legal team claimed that Harry and Meghan had been “singled out for different, inferior treatment”. However, in 2024, he lost an initial attempt to appeal against the ruling. Earlier this year, a further appeal was also unsuccessful.

I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK.

“I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK,” Harry said in reaction to the latest Court of Appeal verdict.

“They’re going to miss everything,” he continued sadly. “I love my country. I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK. It’s sad I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

In September, Harry made a solo trip to UK, while his young family remained in the States. He attended various charity engagements and reportedly reunited with his father the king for the first time in 19 months.

Latest claims

Now, according to The Sun, the Sussexes’ security is once again under review.

As per the newspaper, the Home Office has ordered a reassessment of the duke’s threat level, for the first time since Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

During the last assessment, the level of threat Harry faced reportedly fell. This meant his automatic right to armed protection was removed.

Now, The Sun reports that RAVEC has begun the process of reviewing Harry’s security. RAVEC is overseen by the Home Office.

A decision is apparently expected next month.

