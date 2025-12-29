Prediction made over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2026 as their family branded ‘future’ of monarchy

A former royal butler has shared his prediction on what could lie ahead for Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children as the royal family heads into 2026.

With a new year on the horizon, predictions about the monarchy are already swirling, and this time, the insight comes from someone who knows palace life first-hand.

One of King Charles’ former staff members believes the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to step even further into the spotlight next year, firmly positioning themselves as the future of the monarchy.

William, Catherine and their children have been described as the “future” of the monarchy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prediction made over Prince William, Princess Kate for 2026

Speaking to the Independent, former royal butler Grant Harrold said William and Kate are already taking the reins. He explained: “William and Catherine are very much taking the lead these days. I think going into next year, William and Catherine’s roles are going to become more poignant. I think they are going to do more duties, I think we’re going to see them more as a family.”

According to Grant, this is all part of a wider message the couple want to send: “I think what they’re trying to show the world is, ‘This is the future of the monarchy.’ That family are very close, obviously. That’s what they’re trying to show everybody is that this is the future. I think supporting his father and stepmother is very important to [William]. I think that’s what 2026 is very much going to be.”

Turning his attention to the king, whom he worked for between 2004 and 2011, Grant said Charles shows no sign of slowing down: “The king seems to be very keen on getting on with the job. I think next year, his schedule looks pretty full as well. We’ll see them over Christmas, then there’s a period where everything goes quiet into January. Then once that period has passed, we’ll see them getting into full swing for the royal year.”

George, Charlotte and Louis are the ‘future’

Grant also had plenty to say about the Wales children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, describing them as the monarchy’s future.

He said George is already “doing more and more,” helping him grow into his role, and added that all three children are “very much the future”. Grant also believes William is making sure his children understand the modern world, including social media, while still striving to give them as normal an upbringing as possible while they’re young.

The royal family will likely have a busy year in 2026 (Credit: Cover Images)

Predictions for the royal family next year

Elsewhere, predictions for 2026 have also come from the stars. Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman shared her royal forecasts while speaking to Tarotoo.

She believes Prince William is in for a “busy, rewarding year that he will share with his nearest and dearest”, adding that he may find himself “run off his feet”. As for the Princess of Wales, Inbaal said: “Princess Catherine is wisely incorporating more rest into her schedule. Even with her decision to take things easier, her social calendar will still be relatively full, though not all appearances will be in person.”

This follows a year of recovery for Kate after her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Looking ahead, family time is expected to be a key focus for King Charles in 2026, while Queen Camilla could be heading off on several trips. In the US, Inbaal predicts Prince Harry may be more open to reconnecting with his family and discussing joint appearances, while Meghan Markle could step back from television work to focus on spending time with loved ones.

With so many predictions already in play, all eyes will be on the royals to see how 2026 unfolds, and whether it truly marks a new chapter for the royal family.

