Kate Middleton’s quiet Christmas trip with Louis and Charlotte days before Sandringham walkabout

Kate Middleton kept things quietly festive in the run-up to Christmas, reportedly treating Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a special evening out just days before the family’s high-profile Sandringham walkabout.

The Princess of Wales is said to have taken her two youngest children to the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, a hugely popular festive show billed as “an extravaganza of non-stop singing, dancing, music, humour and speciality acts”.

Known as one of Europe’s biggest Christmas productions, the event attracts thousands each year. This time, it appears it had a few royal faces in the audience.

Kate Middleton takes Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Christmas outing

With more than 120 performers and a three-hour running time, the spectacle is a dazzling affair. According to reports, Kate, Charlotte and Louis watched the matinee performance from the Royal Box, enjoying a rare low-key outing away from cameras.

The sighting was confirmed by comedian Lloyd Hollett, who hosted the show and later shared his excitement on Instagram.

Seeing them in the Royal Box enjoying our show was truly a career highlight.

“What a day,” he wrote. “Today, we were honoured by the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attended our matinee performance.

“Seeing them in the Royal Box enjoying our show was truly a career highlight. We’re definitely going out on a high, with our final performance now underway.”

HELLO! reports that the trio attended on December 23, shortly before the family headed to Anmer Hall for Christmas Eve and the traditional Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular generally recommends children be aged eight or over due to its length, but seven-year-old Prince Louis appeared more than happy to take it all in, embracing the festive fun.

Christmas Day walkabout

The outing offered a sharp contrast to the Wales family’s more traditional and heavily photographed Christmas appearances. Just two days later, they were firmly back in the public eye.

On Christmas morning, the family of five joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior royals for the walk to St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham.

While Prince George didn’t attend the December 23 show, all three children made an impression during the Christmas Day walkabout. Walking confidently alongside their parents, George, Charlotte and Louis were smartly dressed in coordinating coats and suits, drawing praise for their poise.

HELLO!’s US Royal News Correspondent Alexandra Hurtado, who was at Sandringham, noted how at ease the children appeared.

“Charlotte… at ten years old exudes incredible confidence,” she wrote. “I was genuinely impressed by how polite the Wales children are and how gracefully they handle the spotlight. They’ve clearly taken after their parents, exhibiting the same poise and charm.”

Louis receives gifts during Christmas walkabout

The relaxed Christmas outing followed another family appearance earlier in the month at Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5. Coordinated in green and navy, the Wales family arrived together for the event. It has become a festive fixture in their calendar.

And for Prince Louis, the Christmas excitement didn’t stop there. On Christmas Day, he was spotted hugging a giant Lindt chocolate ball from a well-wisher. He also grappled with an oversized teddy bear, almost as big as him!

As for the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, tickets for the 2026 show are already on sale.

