Princess Charlotte’s sweet gesture towards Prince George caught on camera on Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte had royal watchers melting this Christmas after cameras caught a quietly touching moment between her and big brother Prince George during the family’s Sandringham walkabout.

On December 25, the youngsters stepped out alongside their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and younger brother, Prince Louis.

They attended church and meet well-wishers in Sandringham, a festive tradition that reliably delivers plenty of headline-worthy moments.

Charlotte was seen supporting her big brother George (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte’s ‘protective’ gesture to Prince George on Christmas Day

This year, it was a brief exchange between Charlotte, 10, and George, 12, that really struck a chord. In a clip shared on X, the siblings are seen chatting to members of the public, with Charlotte holding several gifts as they listen attentively.

As George speaks, Charlotte gently places her hand on his back. It’s small but unmistakably supportive gesture that fans were quick to notice.

Sharing the video, one royal fan wrote: “Just look at Charlotte’s sweet gesture, her face and her arm supporting her brother. You can see that in William and Catherine’s home there is love, respect and support, the children follow the example of their parents. It’s beautiful!”

Others were equally impressed by the siblings’ bond. “Clearly William and Catherine are stellar parents,” one person commented.

Meanwhile, another added: “The little head tilt and pat in the back, so incredibly sweet. She’s so proud of him.”

Another gushed: “Princess Charlotte placing her hand behind Prince George on Christmas Day makes such a wonderful picture. She has always shown a protective and caring side, keeping Prince George in check with gentle guidance.”

One fan offered a slightly different take, suggesting: “It looks like Prince George was moving on and the ‘tap’ was given to remind him that the person, who Princess Charlotte’s attention was clearly on, wasn’t finished talking to him.”

The Wales family attended the Christmas Day walkabout (Credit: Cover Images)

Charlotte stuns fans with ‘polite’ behaviour

Charlotte’s thoughtful behaviour didn’t stop there. Elsewhere during the walkabout, she once again won over fans after being spotted hugging a well-wisher.

After noticing the woman, Charlotte approached a security guard and politely asked them to hold her gifts. She appeared to say: “Could you hold this please? Thank you.”

With her hands free, she then walked over and gave the woman a warm hug. The moment quickly circulated online.

Fans were full of praise. One wrote on X: “A genuine smile and warm hug. #PrincessCharlotte has learned well from her parents. Such poise and grace for her age.”

Another added: “Love when Princess Charlotte said to their security guard ‘Can you hold this PLEASE’ then proceeded to go and hug the woman, she’s such well mannered and kind-hearted soul.”

Princess Charlotte shared a hug with a well-wisher on Christmas Day (Credit: Cover Images)

A third summed it up neatly: “She says thank you, she is polite, honest, and follows protocol to a tee. And exemplary young lady!”

The royal family spent Christmas at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, continuing a festive tradition that has been cherished for many years – and, judging by the reaction online, one that continues to charm royal fans of all ages.

