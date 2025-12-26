Prince George reacts to well-wisher’s comment about Princess Diana on Christmas walkabout

Prince George reacted in the sweetest way as he was told his late grandmother, Princess Diana, would be “proud” of him by a well-wisher on Christmas Day.

The royals’ Sandringham walkabout gives members of the public the chance to see them on Christmas Day to give them gifts, take selfies, and enjoy interactions.

On Thursday, George, 12, stepped out with his parents and younger siblings to attend church and enjoy the walkabout. Fans were stunned by his appearance, and couldn’t believe how tall he’s getting.

The Wales family attended the Christmas Day walkabout on Thursday (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George told Princess Diana would be ‘proud’ of him

Princess Charlotte had a sweet moment on Christmas Day this year as she shared a hug with a well-wisher.

During another sweet moment, which you can see here, Prince George was given some kind words from one well-wisher in the crowds.

The person first wished George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a happy Christmas. Then, they had a special message for George.

Granny Diana would be ever so proud of you.

They told George: “George, I’ve got something to say to you,” taking his hand.

The well-wisher continued: “Granny Diana would be ever so proud of you.”

George sweetly replied: “Thank you,” as he chuckled.

Prince William was heard saying: “That’s very kind of you.”

George was told Diana would be “proud” of him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Diana would have been proud’

Royal fans gushed over the moment. One person said on X: “This is absolutely beautiful to see and hear. The Wales children are being raised so well!!”

Another wrote: “I’m crying – this is lovely.”

Someone else added: “Beautiful children and yes, Diana would have been proud.”

Princess Kate’s comment about George’s height

Elsewhere, the Princess of Wales discussed George’s height with another well-wisher.

The person in the crowd told the princess: “[George is] going to be six foot four.”

Kate replied: “I know. He’s catching up with everybody isn’t he.”

George receives Aston Villa gift

Meanwhile, Prince George looked thrilled as he received an Aston Villa gift from another person in the crowds.

George and his dad, Prince William, are known for being big Aston Villa supporters.

As one person in the crowd gave George an Aston Villa themed gift, he laughed and replied: “Oh, thank you. Thank you very much.”

Later on Christmas Day, King Charles’ annual speech aired. In it, George featured in some montage clips following his recent visit to homelessness charity, The Passage.

William took his son to The Passage on December 16. It echoed his visit with his late mother, Diana, back in 1993 when William was just 11.

