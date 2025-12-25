Meghan Markle’s ‘fantastic’ first Christmas with royals at Sandringham

Meghan Markle had a “fantastic” first Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, according to Prince Harry.

Before marrying Harry, the Duchess of Sussex spent the festive period with the royals in 2017. It came just under a month after her engagement to Harry was announced.

Meghan and Harry spent Christmas together in 2017 (Credit: Photo by Geoff Robinson Photography/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle’s first royal Christmas

2017 saw Meghan spend her first Christmas alongside the royal family at Sandringham.

Meghan accompanied her then-fiancé Harry and the rest of the royals as they attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day. The appearance came just weeks after Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in the November.

The now-duchess wore a long, wide collar wrap coat in the camel colourway, for the occasion. Underneath, she had a burgundy velvet wrap-style dress.

She topped the look off with a brown velour beret and over-the-knee suede boots in nutmeg.

Harry opened up about Meghan’s first royal Christmas a couple of days later, during a stint guest editing BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on the 27th of December.

Meghan had a “fantastic” first Christmas with the royals (Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Meghan had ‘fantastic’ first royal Christmas

Appearing on the programme, Harry was asked about how Meghan found the festive period with the royals.

“It was fantastic, she really enjoyed it. The family loved having her there and you know, there is always that family part of Christmas, there is always that work element as well,” Harry said.

It was fantastic, she really enjoyed it.

“Together we had an amazing time, we had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic. We are really looking forward to New Year and looking forward to 2018.”

Meanwhile, he added that the royal family was the “family that, I suppose, she’s never had”.

Harry also said that there were “plenty” of traditions he had to explain to Meghan, but she “did an “absolutely amazing job of getting in there”.

Meghan and Harry’s Christmas 2025

Skip forward eight years, and things couldn’t look more different for Harry and Meghan this Christmas.

The royals didn’t attend the festive celebrations at Sandringham this year, something they haven’t done since 2018.

The couple likely spent Christmas in Montecito, California, with their two kids, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

Last week, Harry and Meghan released a stunning family photo with their children to mark the holidays.

The photo showed Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet stood on a bridge over a stream of water.

Harry stands tall and looks down, as Archie has his arms wrapped around his dad’s waist. Meanwhile, Meghan bends down to her daughter’s height as Lilibet holds onto her mum’s hands. You can see it here.

So sweet!

