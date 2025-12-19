Prince Harry statement issued over claims he described son Archie as ‘my little African child’

In a new statement, a spokesperson for Prince Harry has strongly denied a claim that he once introduced his son, Prince Archie, to the late Dr Jane Goodall as “my little African child”.

The claims were made recently by royal author Tina Brown. She appeared on The Katie Couric Show on December 16, and her comments about Harry quickly stirred backlash.

Brown recalled a lunch she reportedly had with Goodall, who died in October.

Prince Harry denies calling son Archie ‘my little African child’

“Jane Goodall, before she died, I had a lunch with her,” Brown claimed. “She was one of the only people outside the family that went to see Archie when he was born. And Harry said, ‘This is my little African child.'”

Brown claimed that Harry had initially pictured a quieter, more outdoorsy lifestyle for himself and his family.

She said: “They were going to have this time together, living a life off the grid. She said she was absolutely stunned when he chose the life that he did.”

In response, a spokesperson for Prince Harry firmly rejected the account. They called the alleged quote false and inappropriate, especially given that Goodall is no longer alive to confirm or deny it.

“The Duke of Sussex has never said anything remotely resembling what is being claimed,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE. “Tina Brown knows exactly what she’s doing by inventing these words and attributing them to a highly respected woman who is deceased and unable to correct the record.”

After the statement was released, Brown responded with a partial clarification. She acknowledged that she misquoted the line but defended the overall account.

“[Goodall] remembered affectionately Harry saying when Archie was born, ‘I want you to come and meet my African child,'” Brown explained in a follow-up statement. “She actually said ‘Africa child,’ but I was speaking too quickly.”

Brown emphasised that aside from the wording error, “everything else in Ms Goodall’s conversation with me, I rendered accurately”.

Harry and Jane Goodall’s bond

The initial allegation came during a broader conversation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave royal life in 2020 and relocate to California.

Brown argued that Harry’s current lifestyle doesn’t align with what those close to him had expected.

“They all expected him to kind of go to Africa and become a person who focused on conservation,” Brown said. “Nobody expected him to go to Montecito and live the opposite of the off-the-grid life. I don’t think Harry thought he was going to do that either.”

Following Goodall’s death in October, Harry and Meghan released a statement.

They said: “Dr Jane Goodall DBE was a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us.

“She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed.”

