Meghan Markle reacts as Prince Harry enjoys skiing trip in Aspen

Prince Harry has been seen in Aspen, Colorado, as he enjoyed a game of polo and some skiing with friends.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was photographed skiing alongside long-time friend Nacho Figueras on December 17.

Now, Meghan has gushed over her hubby on Instagram.

Prince Harry joined his long-time friend Nacho Figueras for a day on the slopes and a snow polo match (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry takes solo ski trip to Aspen

According to HELLO! magazine, Harry spent about four hours enjoying the mountain air before the group stopped for lunch at one of the resort’s restaurants.

A source said: “Prince Harry was with Nacho for about four hours on the mountains. The pair spent the day skiing and enjoyed lunch together at one of the restaurants at the resort. Harry seemed happy and was also joined by a number of male friends on the slopes.”

Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, did not join the private trip. However, the family reportedly plans to celebrate Christmas together at their home in Montecito next week.

Harry is an avid skier, having grown up taking frequent royal family trips to Klosters and Whistler. He’s also reportedly already begun sharing his love of skiing with his children.

Harry seemed happy and was also joined by a number of male friends on the slopes.

But Harry didn’t just ski during his trip this week. He also competed in the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship.

He rode with the Aspen Valley team, stepping in for a friend at the last minute, a spokesperson for the duke confirmed.

The match wasn’t just for fun. Harry was up against Nacho Figueras, who captained the rival St. Regis team with his two sons, Artemo and Hilario.

The Aspen Snow Polo Instagram page shared a few snaps of the duke in full polo gear, galloping across the snowy field.

Meghan gushed over photos of Harry playing polo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s sweet reaction

Although she wasn’t present in Aspen, Meghan was clearly watching.

The Duchess of Sussex reposted one of the snaps of Harry mid-match on Instagram Stories alongside the cheeky caption: “Oh, hello there.”

Meghan and Harry will likely spend the festive period in California with Archie and Lilibet.

Meanwhile, over in the UK, the royal family is expected to spend Christmas at Sandringham. King Charles will likely host festivities on the estate in Norfolk for his fourth year since becoming monarch.

It’s a tradition he has upheld from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

However, it’s unlikely Harry and Meghan will travel to Britain to attend the celebrations.

Read more: King Charles’ sweet nod to Meghan Markle in Clarence House spotted

So, what do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.