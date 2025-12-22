Prince George ‘fascinated’ after seeing Princess Diana’s signature during visit to The Passage

Prince George reportedly had the sweetest reaction to seeing his late grandmother Princess Diana’s signature as he visited The Passage last week.

George, who is second in line to the throne, visited the homelessness charity in London on December 16 with his dad, Prince William.

The 12-year-old’s first trip to the organisation echoed his father William’s own visit with his mother, Princess Diana, 32 years ago.

Now, some touching details about the visit have emerged.

Father and son visited The Passage last week (Credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales / YouTube)

Prince George’s reaction to Princess Diana’s signature at homeless shelter

While signing the visitors book, George was shown something remarkable. The very same page already bore the signatures of both his father and Diana from their 1993 visit.

According to the Daily Mail, upon spotting the signatures, George was reportedly “fascinated”.

The young prince was heard saying, “Wow. Okay,” as he looked at the familiar scrawl of the grandmother he never had the chance to meet.

Mick Clarke, chief executive of The Passage, described the visit as a deeply meaningful moment for both the organisation and the royal father and son.

Clarke told the Mail: “We looked at the page that I had from William’s first visit with his mum… And there was a gap underneath it. And so we’d asked William, ‘Do you think George would like to sign this?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, that would be great.'”

According to Clarke, William told George: “That’s my mum. And this was the very first day that she took me to The Passage.”

Clark added: “It was a lovely moment in terms of almost coming full-circle from 1993 to the end of 2025. And it felt a bit like a proud-dad moment, I thought, which was really, really lovely to see.”

Clarke explained that the team had carefully preserved the 1993 page with both Diana’s and William’s names.

The visit took place at the same shelter where Princess Diana had taken a young Prince William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William’s visit to homeless shelter with Princess Diana

George’s first visit to The Passage came around the same age his father was when Diana first brought him there.

William became the charity’s royal patron in 2019. He has spoken candidly over the years about how much those early experiences shaped him.

In his 2024 documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, he recalled: “I’d never been to anything like that before. I was a bit anxious as to what to expect.”

Read more: ‘True meaning’ behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card for 2025

But he was struck by the warmth of the place and his mother’s ease with the people they met.

“My mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed and having a laugh and joking with everyone,” he said. “I remember at the time kind of thinking, ‘If everyone’s not got a home, they’re all going to be really sad.’ But it was incredible how happy an environment it was.”

What do you think of George’s visit? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.