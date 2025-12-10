‘Proud’ Prince William celebrated for 20 years of patronage with Centrepoint

Prince William has said he feels “proud” as he marked a big milestone this week with Centrepoint.

The Prince of Wales has been patron of the homelessness charity for 20 years. He took on the role in 2005 as he followed in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, who also previously held the role.

Centrepoint is the UK’s leading youth homelessness charity. They support over 15,000 young people every year.

Prince William has been patron of youth homelessness charity Centrepoint for twenty years (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Centrepoint celebrates Prince William

On Tuesday (December 9), Centrepoint threw a party for the prince at their East London headquarters, in celebration of his two decades of patronage.

It was the first time Prince William had visited the organisation’s new premises, which they only moved to over the summer.

Juliet Sear, the baker who famously created the Bruce Bogtrotter chocolate cake for Netflix’s 2022 Matilda the Musical, made a special celebratory cake for the occasion. The charity also reportedly presented William with a montage of photos from his twenty years of service.

Ahead of cutting the cake, Prince William gave a small speech. He reportedly said, as per PEOPLE: “Many of you have been here many more years than that, and it’s an amazing moment to think, in 20 years, how much has changed and been achieved by all of you. The Centrepoint family is one I am very proud to be a part of, and I can’t thank you all for all the hard work, every day, you give to help other people. It’s fantastic, and that massive cake signifies the love and the generosity and the time you all give to helping other people, so make sure you take a piece.”

William also made an artistic addition to the charity’s ‘Wall of Hope’ mural, co-designed by a group of young people and artist Lanré Olagoke, who was previously homeless himself. The artwork aims to celebrate Centrepoint’s journey as a charity as well as its mission to end homelessness for good.

Centrepoint celebrated Prince William’s two decades of patronage with a party (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

‘Proud to mark 20 years as Patron of Centrepoint!’

In a statement shared on social media, the Prince of Wales said of the milestone: “Proud to mark 20 years as Patron of Centrepoint!”

“Inspired by everything this charity is driving forward,” he added. “From building the first Independent Living homes, with hundreds more in progress, to pushing for changes that will open doors for thousands of young people. Today’s visit is a reminder of real progress, and the determination to make lasting change for young people.”

Royal fans congratulated William on the milestone, and thanked him. One person said: “20 years of amazing and important work.”

Another wrote: “Incredible achievement!! You are such a wonderful, kind, dutiful Patron. I’m sure the entire Centrepoint family feel lucky to have your support! Huge congratulations to you!”

His association with Centrepoint is just one area of William’s royal work. He’s also passionate about focusing his work on the environment.

