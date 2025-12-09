Prince William’s tribute to zoologist Iain Douglas-Hamilton following his death

Prince William has paid a touching tribute to zoologist Iain Douglas-Hamilton following news of his death.

On Monday, Iain died at the age of 83. His Save the Elephants group confirmed the sad news in a statement.

The Scottish zoologist founded Save the Elephants in 1993. It’s dedicated to securing a future for elephants and their habitats.

The Prince of Wales has shared a touching message (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince William pays tribute to Iain Douglas-Hamilton

William himself is passionate about conservation and the environment.

In a message on X, the Prince of Wales said: “I am so sad to hear of the passing of Iain Douglas-Hamilton, a man who dedicated his life to conservation, and whose life’s work leaves lasting impact on our appreciation for, and understanding of, elephants.

“The memories of spending time in Africa with him will remain with me forever.

He added: “My thoughts go out to Iain’s family, especially his wife Oria and children Saba and Dudu. W.”

Fans have also paid tribute to Iain on social media.

One person said: “So sad to hear this. Holding the family and loved ones in my thoughts.”

Another wrote: “A truly remarkable man… words are not enough for the praise he deserves.”

A third added: “Such sad news, he did so much incredible work on behalf of elephants.”

Iain has died at the age of 83 (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Statement from Save The Elephants

The organisation announced Iain’s death on Monday.

A statement: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Iain Douglas-Hamilton, renowned Scottish zoologist and founder & president of Save the Elephants. Iain passed away last night in Nairobi at age 83.

“A pioneering force in elephant conservation, Iain revolutionised our understanding of African elephants through his groundbreaking research. At just 23, he pioneered the first scientific study of the social behaviour of wild elephants.”

It added: “When the herds he knew so well started getting killed for their ivory, he turned elephant protector. His work laid the foundation for modern elephant behavioural studies and conservation practices.”

The statement concluded: “Iain, together with his wife Oria, inspired his daughters Saba and Dudu to devote their own lives to working for nature. He leaves behind six grandchildren, each of whom dreams of following his example in one way or another. The family kindly requests privacy during this difficult time.

The memories of spending time in Africa with him will remain with me forever.

“May Iain’s pioneering spirit and unwavering dedication to conserving Africa’s most iconic species continue to inspire us all.”

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton spark new backlash over Forest Lodge move

Leave your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.