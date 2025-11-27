Prince William makes keynote speech at Tusk Conservation Awards as he issues stark warning

Prince William attended the 2025 Tusk Conservation Awards in London this week as he delivered an important speech.

The Prince of Wales, 43, stepped out to celebrate two decades of involvement with the wildlife charity Tusk.

The prestigious awards night honoured three African conservationists for their efforts to protect endangered species and ecosystems.

Prince William gave a speech this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William gives speech at Tusk Conservation Awards

The event came on the heels of William’s recent trip to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize, the prince’s global environmental prize. Last week, William also made a joint red carpet appearance with wife Kate at the Royal Variety Performance.

In his speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards, Prince William called on world leaders, communities, and individuals to take urgent action.

“If we all want to continue to enjoy and benefit from the wonders of the natural world…” he said. “We must not be the generation that stands by as wildlife and biodiversity disappears.

“What we choose to do will have an impact on future generations. And tonight, we must choose to do more.”

Prince William has long championed environmental causes, particularly through initiatives like the Earthshot Prize and Tusk.

In his speech, he reflected on his recent Earthshot trip to Brazil and how it “reinforced” his “sense of urgency”.

“It reminded me that when we unite behind a shared purpose, we can accelerate solutions that make both people and planet healthier,” William noted.

He pointed to the Congo Basin rainforest as a critical but overlooked ecosystem under pressure from “human exploitation”.

The prince said: “It is so often the indigenous communities and local conservation leaders who provide the practical solutions to how we can best sustain our precious natural landscapes.”

The Prince of Wales at the awards ceremony last year (Credit: Justin Tallis-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News)

Tusk Conservation Awards 2025

Three frontline conservationists were celebrated during the evening, with William personally presenting each of the awards.

The Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa went to Rahima Njaidi, who leads MJUMITA, Tanzania’s only community-led forest conservation network.

The Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award was presented to Laban Mwangi, head ranger of Kenya’s Mountain Bongo Project.

Kumara Wakjira, Director-General at EWCA, Ethiopia’s national authority for wildlife conservation, won the prestigious Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa.

“Laban, Rahima and Kumara are wonderful examples of what can be achieved locally, regionally and at the national level,” William gushed.

Zara and Mike Tindall were also at the awards ceremony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The prince also used the evening to shine a light on the dangers faced by conservation rangers across the continent.

Kate, Princess of Wales, did not attend the ceremony. However, Prince William was supported by his cousins Zara and Mike Tindall, who looked on proudly from the audience.

Ahead of the awards, William shared a moment with actor John Cleese. He also met with Ronnie Wood and other charity ambassadors before taking the stage.

