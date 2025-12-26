Princess Charlotte’s ‘heartwarming’ behaviour during Christmas Day walkabout stuns fans

To celebrate Christmas Day, Princess Charlotte joined her parents and brothers to greet well-wishers in Sandringham.

Every year on Christmas Day, the royal family steps out to attend a church service. They also take the time to meet people who have gathered in the chilly weather.

The royal family spends the Christmas period in Sandringham each year.

On Thursday, the young princess, 10, greeted well-wishers and shared a sweet moment with one woman.

Princess Charlotte hugs well-wisher on Christmas Day walkabout

Many people gather in Sandringham to enjoy interactions with the royals, take selfies, and to also give them gifts.

On this year’s walkabout, Princess Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven, were seen juggling many gifts from well-wishers.

But one woman seemed to just want a hug from Princess Charlotte. After spotting the woman, Charlotte walked over to a security guard and asked them to hold her gifts.

She was heard saying: “Could you hold this please? Thank you.”

The security guard then took the gifts from Charlotte, and she walked over to the woman and gave her a hug.

‘A genuine smile and warm hug’

The adorable moment was caught on camera and it’s left fans online gushing over Charlotte’s behaviour.

Many praised her “impeccable” manners towards the security guard, while others compared her to the late Princess Diana for her hug.

One person said on X: “Love when Princess Charlotte said to their security guard ” can you hold this PLEASE ” then proceeded to go and hug the woman, she’s such well mannered and kind-hearted soul.”

Such poise and grace for her age.

Another wrote: “Oh my goodness this is such a beautiful clip. You can see the way she talks to her RPO too. She said ‘can you hold these please’ then said ‘thank you’ before going to hug the lady. She has impeccable manners.”

Someone else gushed: “My goodness, this reminded me so much of her late Grandma, Princess Diana. What a wonderful child is Princess Charlotte.”

A fourth added: “A genuine smile and warm hug. #PrincessCharlotte has learned well from her parents. Such poise and grace for her age.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “This is very heartwarming.”

Princess Charlotte’s piano duet with Princess Kate

Before Christmas Day, the Princess of Wales’ Together at Christmas carol service aired.

On Christmas Eve, Kate’s festive service aired on ITV1. It was filmed earlier this month at Westminster Abbey.

To open the service, a sweet duet between Charlotte and her mum was shown. They showed off their piano skills as they performed Holm Sound by Erland Cooper.

Fans were stunned by the mother-daughter moment. One person said on Instagram: “This was such a precious and beautiful moment for us all to see. Brought tears to my eyes.”

Another wrote: “This is so moving! Imagine how much Charlotte will cherish this video when she is a grown woman.”

Someone else gushed: “Beautiful! Your beautiful duet brought a tear to my eye. Merry Christmas!”

