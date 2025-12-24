Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas carol service to feature ‘special duet’

Tonight will see Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas carol service air on ITV1 and the event is set to feature a special duet it seems.

The Princess of Wales’ annual service took place at Westminster Abbey on December 5.

The carol service will air on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas service to feature ‘special duet’

Since 2021, Together at Christmas has taken place each year. The theme for this year’s service was to celebrate “love in all its forms”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account shared a cryptic message on Christmas Eve, hours before the service airs.

The short clip shows someone sat at a piano, seemingly the Princess of Wales since her gorgeous sapphire engagement ring is on display.

Meanwhile, a slightly smaller hand it seen joining Kate’s.

Is this a Catherine and Charlotte duet?!?! Can’t wait to watch tonight.

Alongside the video, the caption read: “A special duet…”

The short and cryptic message has left royal fans speculating over whether Kate will be involved in another duet.

In 2021, the princess performed a duet with singer Tom Walker during her first carol service. Kate played the piano as Tom performed his song For Those Who Can’t Be Here.

The Princess of Wales was joined by her family for the service, which was filmed earlier this month (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Is this a Catherine and Charlotte duet?’

Of course, fans are in a frenzy trying to guess who the duet could be between. Many have speculated that it could be the Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, 10.

One fan commented: “Is this a Catherine and Charlotte duet?!?! Can’t wait to watch tonight.”

Another wrote: “This is so exciting. Can’t wait for tonight’s concert. Maybe mama and daughter duo?”

Someone else said: “Mummy and daughter duet?”

Meanwhile, another gushed: “Can’t wait to see our beautiful Princess Catherine playing the piano. So elegant.”

The Princess of Wales hosts her Christmas carol service every year (Credit: Cover Images)

Inside Kate’s carol service

Around 1,600 guests attended the Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol service earlier this month.

Many celebrities were in attendance and had roles in the service, including performances from Zak Abel, Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua and Cornish folk music group Fisherman’s Friends.

The service also featured a number of poignant readings linked to themes of love, compassion and connection. The Prince of Wales, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke all gave readings.

Read more: King Charles’ Christmas speech has a special link to Princess Kate as well as new modern twist

Among the guests at the December 5 service was Emily Taylor, who attended with her husband, James, representing Tŷ Hafan, a children’s hospice in South Wales.

“It was one of those moments when you’re trying to take everything in,” Emily told PEOPLE of the carol service. “To actually see the prince and the princess and their children walking in together in these grand surroundings. It felt so monumental.”

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will air tonight (December 24) at 7.25pm on ITV1.

Will you watch Princess Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.