Royal fans gush over Kate Middleton’s sweet moment with Mia Tindall on Christmas Day

Kate Middleton and Mia Tindall shared a sweet moment during the royals’ Christmas Day walkabout.

The Princess of Wales celebrated December 25 in Sandringham with her husband Prince William, their three children and other members of the royal family.

The Wales family greeted well-wishers in Sandringham. They royal family attended a church service too.

In a sweet moment caught on camera, Princess Catherine was seen looking lovingly at Mia Tindall, the eldest child of Mike and Zara Tindall and the granddaughter of Princess Anne.

The Princess of Wales shared a sweet moment with Mia Tindall (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Middleton shares sweet moment with Mia Tindall on Christmas Day

The photo shows a smiling Princess of Wales looking down at Mia, 11, who looks up and smiles at Kate.

One royal fan shared the photograph on X and captioned it: “Such a tender Christmas moment as the Princess of Wales shares a sweet look with Mia Tindall, Zara and Mike’s eldest daughter, at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.”

Another fan gushed over the moment alongside a photo of the Prince of Wales looking lovingly at his daughter Charlotte: “Just the Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte and also the Princess of Wales with Mia.”

Such a tender Christmas moment as the Princess of Wales shares a sweet look with Mia Tindall.

A third added: “The Princess of Wales and Mia Tindall’s relationship,” followed by a heart emoji.

A fourth wrote: “Mia Tindall with her auntie, Catherine,” followed by a love heart face emoji.

Meanwhile, others gushed over Mia sharing a sweet moment with Princess Charlotte. The pair share a close bond and have often been seen together at royal events.

Charlotte and Mia on Christmas Day last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall share close bond

One royal fan shared a collage of photos showing Charlotte and Mia walking together on Christmas Day in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

They wrote: “Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte walking together after attending Christmas Day Church Service at St Mary Magdalene Church.”

In addition, another gushed: “Close as sisters those two! Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall.”

Someone else commented: “We just had this conversation at our house and how we love seeing Charlotte and Mia together.”

Princess Beatrice spent Christmas in Sandringham, as did her sister Eugenie (Credit: Cover Images)

Beatrice and Eugenie join royals on Christmas

Elsewhere on Christmas Day, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie joined the royal family for the walkabout.

Reports claimed the sisters were torn over whether to spend Christmas with the royals in Sandringham or with their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, in Windsor.

Andrew and Sarah have been under scrutiny in recent months over their association with late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more: Princess Charlotte’s ‘heartwarming’ behaviour during Christmas Day walkabout stuns fans

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James weighed in on Beatrice and Eugenie’s appearances on Christmas Day.

She told The Sun: “The wide smiles looked deliberately performed in a gesture of resilience and possibly stoicism. But the warmth and the protection from the Firm as a whole looked like a very emphatic message to Andrew’s daughters here.”

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.