Royal family’s ’emphatic message’ to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie on Christmas Day

Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie spent Christmas Day in Sandringham.

Many had wondered whether the sisters would spend the Christmas period at Sandringham with the royal family.

Reports claimed the sisters were torn over whether to spend Christmas with the royals in Sandringham or with their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, in Windsor.

Both Andrew and Sarah have faced scrutiny in recent weeks over their association with late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew recently lost his royal titles and honours amid the scrutiny, and will leave his Royal Lodge home next year. Sarah will also leave the property, where she has lived since 2008.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie spend Christmas with royals at Sandringham

Reports recently claimed that Beatrice was going to spend Christmas abroad with friends.

However, a source reportedly told The Sun that Beatrice “changed her mind” over plans to spend it abroad.

On Thursday, Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were seen with the royals as they attended a church service on Christmas morning.

Princess Eugenie also attended the service with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Royal family’s ’emphatic message to Andrew’s daughters’

Body language expert Judi James weighed in on Beatrice and Eugenie’s appearances on Christmas Day.

She told The Sun: “The wide smiles looked deliberately performed in a gesture of resilience and possibly stoicism.

“But the warmth and the protection from the Firm as a whole looked like a very emphatic message to Andrew’s daughters here.”

It’s likely been a tough few months for Beatrice and Eugenie amid their father’s scandal.

Andrew has faced scrutiny for years over his links to Epstein. He was also accused of sexual assault by the late Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations.

Following much scandal, Andrew reportedly spent Christmas in Windsor (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

In October, Andrew announced in a statement that he would stop using his Duke of York title.

Days later, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had “initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew”.

The palace also confirmed Andrew would now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The statement also added that he had received formal notice on his 30-room home, Royal Lodge. Andrew signed a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge in 2003.

It’s said he’ll move to the Sandringham Estate at some point next year.

