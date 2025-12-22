Princess Beatrice’s Christmas plans ‘revealed’ following Andrew ‘dilemma’

Princess Beatrice is reportedly set to jet off on a skiing holiday for Christmas as she spends it away from her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

It was recently claimed that Beatrice, 37, faced a “dilemma” over how to handle the holiday season.

She reportedly received an invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles and other royals. Or she could have spent the day with her parents, Andrew and Sarah, as they mark their final Christmas before leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor.

However, according to reports, Beatrice has instead opted to escape the country.

Princess Beatrice has reportedly opted to spend Christmas abroad to avoid choosing between her parents and the wider royal family (Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images)

Princess Beatrice ‘snubs’ Christmas plans with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

“Beatrice doesn’t want to cause any embarrassment and was torn between loyalty to the king and her parents,” a friend told The Sun.

“She appreciates the way that the king and William have looked after her during everything that has been happening with Andy and Sarah.”

This year will mark the final Christmas that Andrew and Sarah spend at Royal Lodge. In October, Andrew agreed to hand back his lease on the property in the wake of scrutiny over his association with Jeffrey Epstein. This means Sarah will also have to leave the Windsor property, which she has lived at with her ex-husband since 2008.

Beatrice doesn’t want to cause any embarrassment and was torn between loyalty to the king and her parents.

While Beatrice is apparently retreating to the slopes, her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, 35, is also reportedly facing the same dilemma. She is expected to spend Christmas with husband Jack Brooksbank, away from both Sandringham and Royal Lodge.

“[Beatrice] didn’t want it to look like they were snubbing anyone,” the friend added. “So it was easier to go off with friends.”

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be spending their last Christmas at Royal Lodge (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

Andrew has faced scrutiny over his association with Epstein for many years. He was also accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations.

In October, his brother King Charles initiated the process to strip Andrew of all remaining royal titles and honours amid the controversy.

The move came after a leaked email contradicted his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview. In the interview, Andrew claimed he had no further contact with Epstein after December 2010.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor discreetly ‘attends granddaughter Athena’s christening’

However, an email allegedly between Andrew and Epstein was dated February 28, 2011. In the shocking message, Andrew reportedly told the disgraced financier: “We’ll play some more soon.”

Since then, Buckingham Palace announced Andrew has lost his royal titles and will leave his Royal Lodge home next year. He now goes by the name, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Reps for Princess Beatrice have been contacted for comment.

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.