‘Dilemma’ Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie face after King Charles’ Christmas ‘invite’

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie reportedly face a difficult dilemma following an invitation from King Charles to spend Christmas at Sandringham.

The royal family spends Christmas at the Norfolk estate each year. According to reports, Beatrice and Eugenie are welcome at the big royal get-together.

However, their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, are said to be off the guest list…

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have previously spent Christmas at Sandringham (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ Sandringham Christmas ‘invite’

Andrew recently lost his prince title and other royal honours amid scrutiny over his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has also been accused of sexual assault, allegations he has always vehemently denied.

Overall it falls to the princesses to soothe family divisions.

Instead of joining the wider royal family for festivities this year, he is expected to spend a final Christmas at Royal Lodge ahead of vacating the property. This no doubt puts his daughters in a difficult position.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the sisters are facing a “tug-of-love” dilemma.

They added that Princess Beatrice was particularly feeling the pressure, with three options for her to choose from.

Christmas at home with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, their children and her mother is reportedly her preferred choice. However, she apparently feels a level of obligation to be seen with her other royal relatives at Sandringham. The source also claimed that Beatrice is simultaneously considering one last Christmas at Royal Lodge with her father.

“Unless she makes a decision to pick one side and one side only, she will spend a lot of time in the car,” they reflected.

Meanwhile, things could be a little easier for Princess Eugenie, who currently divides her time between the UK and Portugal with her young family.

“Eugenie was tempted to stay in Portugal with her family and husband Jack Brooksbank. She is so settled there, far from all the drama,” the source claimed.

King Charles has reportedly invited Beatrice and Eugenie to spend Christmas at Sandringham (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew makes family appearance

Last week, Andrew and ex-wife Sarah reportedly appeared at their first event since he was stripped of his royal titles by his brother, King Charles.

The couple are believed to have attended the christening of their granddaughter Athena, the second daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo, on Friday (December 12).

According to reports, Andrew and Sarah arrived at the event separately. The former Duke of York reportedly entered the ceremony discreetly.

Andrew will reportedly move to the Sandringham Estate after he leaves his 30-room mansion Royal Lodge, which is located in Windsor Great Park.

Reps for Buckingham Palace have been contacted.

