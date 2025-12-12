Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor discreetly ‘attends granddaughter Athena’s christening’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have reportedly attended their granddaughter Athena’s christening today.

Athena is the second daughter of Andrew and Sarah’s eldest daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The low-key service took place at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, according to reports.

On Friday, disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly attended his granddaughter’s christening (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor attends granddaughter’s christening

While the event was kept private, it marks the first time Andrew has attended a royal event since being stripped of his HRH status and remaining titles by King Charles in October, following fresh scrutiny about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As reported by The Telegraph, the service was held on Friday, December 12, and was attended by close family and friends.

Among the guests were Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, singer James Blunt, a long-time friend of Beatrice, and European royalty including Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark, who is one of Athena’s godparents.

Athena was born prematurely on January 22. Princess Beatrice has previously opened up about the loneliness and anxiety of a premature birth.

Beatrice and Edoardo’s youngest daughter, Athena, was christened on Friday (Credit: Cover Images)

According to The Telegraph, Andrew was seen arriving discreetly at a side entrance of the palace grounds in a black Range Rover, while Sarah Ferguson arrived separately. The former Duke of York was not included in any official photographs and avoided the press entirely, apparently.

A source told The Mail on Sunday earlier this week: “It’s going to be a royal occasion. But everyone is dreading the thought of seeing Andrew there.

“[Beatrice]’s worried about him,” the source added. “He dotes on his grandchildren, and it would be cruel to deprive him of the chance to attend the christening.”

Although once a senior working royal, Andrew’s presence at the event was intentionally low-profile.

“Beatrice is determined to keep the focus entirely on her daughter,” an insider added.

The former Duke and Duchess of York arrived at the event separately, according to reports (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Beatrice seen at Athena’s christening

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice was glowing in a navy double-breasted coat layered over a red dress on Friday, paired with matching slingback heels. She wore her auburn hair in loose waves.

Edoardo looked dapper in a navy suit with a crisp white shirt and pink tie.

Princess Eugenie arrived with Jack Brooksbank and wore a checkered coat with pearl earrings and a chic updo.

Following the service, guests reportedly gathered at a cosy London pub for a private celebration.

Andrew has faced scrutiny for many years over his association with Epstein. He has also faced sexual assault allegations, which he has always vehemently denied.

Andrew first withdrew from public duties in 2019 following a widely criticised BBC Newsnight interview, during which he attempted to address his relationship with Epstein.

Then in 2021, Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew in the US as she accused him of sexual assault. She alleged that she was made to sleep with Andrew when she was 17, after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has consistently and strongly denied all allegations. He settled the civil case in 2022 without admitting liability.

