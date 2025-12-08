Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set for ‘first family appearance’ since loss of titles

According to reports, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will attend his granddaughter’s christening this week following the loss of his royal titles.

The youngest daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Athena Elizabeth Rose, will reportedly be christened on Friday (December 12). Athena was born in January.

According to the Daily Mail, both Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are expected to be in attendance.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been stripped of his royal titles (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stripped of royal titles

Back in October, Buckingham Palace released a statement reading: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

It finished up poignantly: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

The announcement followed years of scrutiny over Andrew’s association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has also faced allegations of sexual assault, which he has always vehemently denied.

Since then, Andrew has not attended any public events. However, he was reportedly spotted in Windsor last month, despite having been evicted from his Windsor property.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share two daughters, Sienna and Athena (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to ‘attend granddaughter’s christening’

As reported by the Daily Mail, Andrew and Sarah will apparently join family and friends of their daughter and son-in-law at the christening which will take place in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace.

“Beatrice has, of course invited her father,” a source reportedly told the newspaper.

“But things are not warm between them,” they added. “However, she’s worried about him. He’s going through a low ebb with his mental health and she recognises that he dotes on his grandchildren and it would be cruel to deprive him of the chance to attend the christening.”

They continued: “Beatrice is determined to keep the focus entirely on her daughter, but there is no escaping the moment’s significance as this will be the former Duke and Duchess of York’s first appearance at a royal family event and possibly the last time he steps foot in St James’s Chapel.”

Reps for Buckingham Palace and Andrew have been contacted for comment.

