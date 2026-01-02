Princess Kate’s greatest ‘challenge’ exposed after ‘incredibly hard’ personal struggles

Princess Kate is yet to face her biggest challenge in her royal career.

The last couple of years have been extremely turbulent for the Princess of Wales following her devastating shock cancer diagnosis.

But despite this, Kate’s ability to represent the crown has been on full display according to an expert.

And although the Princess of Wales is a shining role model within the royal fold, she is a very significant challenge within The Firm still to manage.

Princess Kate is yet to face her ‘greatest challenge’

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022, William and Kate stepped into royal seniority, putting them in touching distance of Prince William’s future crown.

Since then, Kate has bravely battled cancer following her heart-wrenching diagnosis in the spring of 2024, all whilst supporting her young family as they too endured the Princess of Wales’s turbulent health struggles.

It is undeniable that the past couple of years have been choppy for the Wales family.

King Charles revealed his own cancer diagnosis just a few weeks before Kate.

Princess Kate is a role model within the royal family (Credit: Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Prince George is approaching the end of his time at Lambrook School and is set to move onto his next education phase later this year.

Princess Kate is already wearing many hats

All the while, since sharing her cancer treatment concluded in September of 2024, Princess Kate has slowly made her way back into the royal schedule.

From state banquets to summits and hosting presidents, there has been little rest for Princess Kate since she has eased back into her duties.

The family have even moved to their reported ‘forever’ home at Forest Lodge, Windsor, in recent weeks, where the Prince and Princess of Wales are now overseeing renovations.

Although Kate’s list of commitments and challenges is already trailing on the floor, the princess is said to have another mammoth task on her hands.

And each passing day, it looms overhead.

The Princess of Wales has already faced ‘incredibly hard’ challenges

“Kate’s had to go through some incredibly hard, private moments very publicly, and she has navigated those with grace and courage, and led by example,” royal correspondent Katie Nicholl explained to OK!. “She might not set out to be a role model, but she is a role model to many people and she takes her duty incredibly seriously. We know Charles has been having ongoing cancer treatment, and that has brought into focus Kate and William’s proximity to the throne. William has said that being King isn’t the first thing he thinks about when he wakes up, but it is certainly something they’ll be planning for. They will be thinking about their future.”

These days, Kate’s unflappable demeanour is a far cry from the nerves she was overcome when she was first engaged to Prince William and thrust into the limelight.

Princess Kate already wears a number of hats (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate’s ‘metamorphosis’

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards later revealed that Princess Kate was so nervous following her engagement, Prince William had to steady her shaking hand whilst Edwards attempted to photograph her sparkling engagement ring in 2010.

And in true Kate fashion, the future princess bravely admitted at the time just how nerve-wracking stepping into this new life was, describing it as “obviously nerve-wracking,” as she wasn’t sure of the “ropes”.

15 years later, Princess Kate is a reliable figure within the fold.

Katie Nicholl described how Kate’s “metamorphosis” from “commoner to royal” has been extraordinary to watch, acknowledging that Kate’s work as a royal has been “flawless for decades” and that she has not “put a foot wrong”.

The Princess of Wales’s future as Queen Consort

Royal Biographer Hugo Vickers simply predicted: “If Catherine continues the way she’s going, she’ll be the perfect Queen Consort.”

Despite Princess Kate already being responsible for a number of projects and patronages, she has more work in store according to Nicholl.

In fact, she is supposedly yet to meet her greatest challenge.

Kate’s ‘greatest challenge’

“I think for Kate and William, the greatest challenge is going to be navigating their role as hands-on parents, and making sure they set the tone for the future of the monarchy.”

Although Kate’s role will undoubtedly shift in the future, we are sure the Princess of Wales is up for challenge.

All eyes are on the future queen…

Read more: King Charles shares rare footage inside private estate Highgrove House in new documentary trailer

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix