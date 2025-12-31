Prince William and Princess Kate’s ‘life-saving’ security measures at Forest Lodge explained

Prince William and Princess Kate’s new ‘forever’ home is sure to bring a new sense of peace as the family settle in against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Great Park. But behind the tranquil setting of their new Windsor mansion lies a far more serious reality.

Their eight-bedroom home boasts much more space for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, it may also pose more threats.

Security experts have revealed that some of the changes surrounding the property aren’t just to make their pad more homely, but to ensure their safety against life-threatening threats.

Prince William and Kate Middleton security at Forest Lodge

Former head of Royal Protection Command Dai Davies has revealed that the “six-mile exclusion zone” surrounding the estate isn’t simply an inconvenience for local dog walkers and ramblers.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Davies explained that “the reality is far more sinister,” due to “credible threats from more sides than at any time in history.”

“It’s understandable that some neighbours are peeved,” Davies acknowledged. “But their right to roam is not more important than the Royal Family’s need for protection from terrorists and others intent on doing them harm.”

As the heir to the throne, Prince William, along with his three children, who are all high in the line of succession, requires the highest level of security, Davies said. The exclusion zone is designed to maximise response time in the event of a threat.

“More distance means more time. And time is a lifesaver,” he wrote.

Specific details about security installations at Forest Lodge remain under wraps. However, Davies suggested it would be “staggering” if the property didn’t include safe rooms built to withstand attacks.

“Such safe rooms are useful only if the protection squad has sufficient time to get everybody inside,” he explained.

Nestled deep within Windsor Great Park, Forest Lodge offers greater privacy and security than Adelaide Cottage ever could.

Built in the 1770s, the Georgian mansion is surrounded by woodland and features a ballroom, tennis court, and marble fireplaces. It’s now considered the couple’s “forever home”, even once William eventually ascends the throne.

‘Practical’ Kate Middleton’s ‘sense of style’ as she decorates new home

The Wales family’s move to Forest Lodge has come at a pivotal time. Princess Kate, now nearly a year into her cancer remission, announced her diagnosis in early 2025.

After a long period of treatment and recovery, the family’s transition from Adelaide Cottage to the more secluded and spacious Forest Lodge has been described by royal biographer Katie Nicholl as a symbolic turning point.

“Forest Lodge is a new start,” Nicholl told The Mirror. “It’s a chance to leave that difficult period behind and very much look to the future.”

Meanwhile, although the estate is worth a reported £17 million, the couple’s lifestyle remains deliberately low-key. The Princess of Wales’s design approach for their new home blends elegance with practicality.

Royal sources say she’s taken a “hands-on” role in the interiors, just as she did at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace and their Norfolk retreat, Anmer Hall.

“Kate has a clear sense of style,” said Nicholl. “If you look at her wardrobe, you see a sense of timeless elegance. That’s very much reflected in her interiors.”

The Wales family is also known for choosing comfort over extravagance. In fact, the couple previously confirmed that they use IKEA furniture in the children’s bedrooms.

“When it comes to her wardrobe, she mixes McQueen with a bit of high street,” Nicholl noted. “I think she’ll do the same when it comes to interior design at home.”

