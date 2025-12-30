Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nanny honoured in King Charles’ New Year Honours list

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, has received a prestigious honour in King Charles’ 2026 New Year Honours list.

Borrallo has received the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) for her services to the couple. She joined the Wales family in 2014 when Prince George was just eight months old. She reportedly trained at the elite Norland College in Bath.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been with the Wales’ family since 2014 (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nanny receives honour from King Charles

Norland College is an institution renowned for producing nannies for the rich, royal, and famous. Maria’s new accolade acknowledges her quiet but consistent presence within one of the most high-profile families in the world.

Borrallo has played a critical role in the upbringing of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

She previously lived with the family at Kensington Palace.

Although often in the background, Borrallo has occasionally been spotted at major royal events. She was spotted wearing her formal Norland uniform at Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding.

More recently, she was photographed seated in the back of Prince William’s car following the royal family’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

When she was first appointed, Kensington Palace issued a statement. “The Duke and Duchess are, of course, delighted she has chosen to join them,” they said.

Louenna Hood, a fellow Norland-trained nanny and author of Your Baby’s First Year, previously told HELLO! that the responsibilities of a Norland nanny evolve as the children grow.

Hood said: “With children at school during the day, you are required to organise school pick-ups and plan logistics of the different pick-up times due to after-school sports and clubs.

“Organisation is key to making each child have a filling breakfast, fuelling them for a busy day at school. And remembering to send the children to school each day in the right uniform or sports kit.”

Actor Idris Elba is among the other stars who are receiving honours (Credit: Lev Radin/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

King Charles’ New Year Honours List

The 2026 New Year Honours List, announced on December 29, is filled with famous faces and everyday heroes.

Borrallo isn’t the only member of the Waleses’ household recognised this year. Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, a driver for William and Kate, was also awarded the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) for his loyal service.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest names on the list is actor Idris Elba. Idris will now be known as Sir Idris. He will be receiving a Knighthood for services to young people through his Elba Hope Foundation, which focuses on community empowerment and youth advocacy.

“I receive this honour on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition, and resilience have driven the work of the Foundation,” he said in a statement.

Torvill and Dean have received honours (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Celebrities set to receive honours

Actress Cynthia Erivo has been awarded an MBE for services to music and drama. This comes on the heels of her acclaimed lead performance as Elphaba in Wicked and its sequel Wicked: For Good.

Warwick Davis, known for his roles in Harry Potter and Star Wars, has been awarded an OBE for services to drama and charity.

Richard Osman, author of The Thursday Murder Club series and former BBC Pointless presenter, was also awarded an OBE, following the Netflix success of his debut novel starring Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

Iconic skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were awarded top honours. Jayne will receive a Damehood and Christopher a Knighthood for their contributions to the sport and voluntary service.

The duo announced last year that they have decided to hang up their skates.

Jayne has gushed in a new statement about her honour: “We did our final tour this year, and that was a big thing for us. We had such a great time, and we were so happy with the tour and the fact that we got through it.”

