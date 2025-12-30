Public’s ‘reaction’ to seeing Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in Sandringham on Christmas

Members of the public reportedly appeared happy to see Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

The sisters joined members of the royal family for the annual Sandringham Christmas Day walkabout this year. It came after much speculation over where they were spending Christmas amid their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandal this year.

Now, one witness in the crowd has described how other well-wishers reacted to seeing Beatrice and Eugenie with the rest of the royals.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo, stepped out together for the Christmas Day walkabout (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie spend Christmas Day in Sandringham

Speaking exclusively to GB News, royal watcher and witness Karen Anvil described an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the crowd gathered to see the royals attend a church service in Sandringham on December 25.

“People in the queue were openly pleased and relieved to see Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend,” said Ms Anvil, who has attended the Sandringham walkabout for eight years. “The atmosphere was overwhelmingly positive.”

The sisters’ presence came amid intense speculation over whether they would attend this year’s festivities at all.

In the days leading up to Christmas, reports swirled that Beatrice might be spending the holidays abroad with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, to avoid the ongoing drama surrounding her father.

But that narrative was firmly put to rest when both sisters arrived in Norfolk, walking alongside the wider royal family.

The sisters were accompanied by their husbands. Beatrice wore a caramel-toned belted trench coat. Meanwhile, Eugenie donned a festive tartan cape and matching pillbox hat.

Princess Eugenie looked glamorous in a tartan cape (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly the Duke of York, did not attend the Sandringham service. Instead, he reportedly remained at Windsor following a turbulent year. He was recently stripped of his royal titles and honours amid renewed scrutiny over his ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In late October, the king initiated a formal process to remove Andrew’s prince title and other honours.

The palace also confirmed that Andrew would soon vacate his long-time residence, Royal Lodge.

Still, Ms Anvil noted that despite the shadow of Andrew’s scandal, the public remained focused on the sisters, not their father.

“I did not hear negative comments directed at the York sisters,” she said. “Andrew was not the focus of conversation in that setting. People were focused on Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie themselves and were pleased to see them.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly spent the holidays at Royal Lodge (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

Beatrice and Eugenie’s Christmas Day appearance marked their most prominent public outing since the latest developments surrounding their father.

Andrew has faced much scandal in recent years over his links to Epstein. He claimed he cut contact with Epstein in December 2010. However, surfaced emails from February 2011 show Andrew allegedly telling Epstein, “we’ll play some more soon”.

Andrew has also been accused of sexual assault by the late Virginia Giuffre. Ms Giuffre alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations.

In October, King Charles initiated a formal process to strip Andrew of his royal titles, including his prince title, and other royal honours amid the scrutiny.

Next year, Andrew will also move out of his Royal Lodge home in Windsor. He’ll reportedly move to the Sandringham Estate.

