Torvill and Dean announce their retirement and farewell tour after 50 years on the ice: ‘We’re feeling very emotional’

Torvill and Dean have confirmed their retirement tour after almost five decades of strutting their stuff on the ice.

The two rose to fame in the 1980s as Olympic gold medal-winning ice skaters. Since then, Torvill and Dean have not stopped, and have been an integral part of ITV’s Dancing On Ice since its debut back in 2006.

But in what will be a blow to fans, the pair will be hanging up their skates and retiring from skating together in spring 2025.

The pair are hanging up their skates (Credit: Splash News)

Torvill and Dean confirm retirement

Torvill and Dean have been competing together since they were 14 years old. They even went on to win an Olympic gold medal in the 1984 Winter Olympics.

But on Wednesday (February 14) Torvill and Dean appeared on Good Morning Britain where they announced their retirement. Luckily, the pair are bowing out in style via a farewell tour next year.

The duo spoke live from Sarajevo to share the news, four decades after the epic performance of their Olympic Gold win. Chris said: “Gosh well 40 years ago is a long time.”

They confirmed the news on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Torvill and Dean to ‘hang up the skates’

“In actual fact, next year in 2025, we have been skating together for 50 years and we felt that was a really nice round number to say ‘we have had a wonderful time but it’s time to retire a little bit and hang up the skates’. No more touring except for the last tour we are hoping to do next year.”

Jayne chimed in and said: “We feel that it will be the last tour but it will be a celebration of everything that we have been through since 1984, winning the Olympics, which opened up the door to lots of other things in the future.”

Torvill and Dean final tour in 2025

The skating legend’s final tour, Torvill and Dean, will kick off next year and will see the pair perform for fans up and down the UK. It will be the last time that Jayne and Chris will perform on ice together – and it’ll mark 50 years since they formed their incredible iconic partnership.

Talking about the tour on GMB, Chris said: “The tour is going to be a celebration and nostalgic at the same time. You will see some old numbers that we have done in the past and who knows there might be a Bolero in there as well.

“But we want to bring along our friends we have met over the years onto the ice with us in a celebration for that one last tour. It’s 50 years of us together so we would like to say thank you to everybody and if you would like to come along, then come along.”

In a statement, they also said: “We’re feeling very emotional as we announce our 2025 farewell tour: Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance. Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the final time we will skate together following our 50-year partnership.”

