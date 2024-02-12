Dancing On Ice: Lucy Mecklenburgh tearful as she admits ‘most stressful night of my life’ over Ryan Thomas’ falls

Dancing On Ice saw another action-packed episode last night – with Ryan Thomas falling not once but twice during his routine.

Ryan and his pro partner Amani Fancy took to the ice again on Sunday evening in a bid to impress the judges for Musicals Week. The episode saw a double elimination as Lou Sanders and Roxy Shahidi were sent home.

Ryan Thomas fell over twice during his Dancing On Ice routine (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Ryan Thomas in double routine fall

Thankfully, Ryan was saved so he can skate this coming weekend. Ryan picked himself up admirably after not one but two slips on the ice on Sunday evening.

Host Holly Willoughby asked him: “Ryan, it was going so so well, just to check you haven’t hurt yourself or anything like that?” Ryan said: “No, I haven’t hurt myself, I just hope my kids aren’t watching this one because it’s very embarrassing for me.”

Ryan then went on to thank the audience for “willing him back up”, while new judge Johnny Weir told him: “Never been embarrassed because it’s performances like this that allow you to have the brilliant performances later on.”

Ryan said he was ’embarrassed’ (Credit: ITV)

Following the performance, Ryan’s fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh shared her reaction to her Instagram Stories.

She tearfully said: “That was really, really difficult to watch. He did some amazing jumps perfectly and loads of the routine was just amazing. I can’t believe he fell twice. But please, if you love watching him, please vote for him tonight because that’s going to have killed him that.

“He worked so hard this week. Please, please, please give him a vote.”

“That was really hard to watch,” she added, becoming emotional. After Ryan was saved later in the show, Lucy admitted on Instagram: “Oh my God. That was the most stressful night of my life. I’m so happy he’s through.”

Lucy looked emotional over Ryan’s falls (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Ryan Thomas issued warning

Elsewhere, a body language expert weighed in on all the Dancing On Ice couples recently. Darren Stanton issued a warning to former Coronation Street actor Ryan.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slingo, Darren said: “Ryan is starting to be very open and honest when he’s performing with Amani. He’s opening up and trusting her a lot more – and we’re bound to see their connection continue to develop.

“I can see them lasting in the competition for a while longer. They’ve shown enthusiasm and they communicate very well as a couple.”

They could struggle when the judges become a lot more critical of technique.

However, he warned: “They could struggle when the judges become a lot more critical of technique, but for now, Ryan and Amani are strong and steady. They’re doing all the right things and are in the right direction to develop further.”

