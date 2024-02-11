Dancing On Ice in ‘harsh’ double elimination as Lou Sanders and Roxy Shahidi exit: ‘What a brutal way to go out’

Dancing On Ice tonight (February 11) culminated in a double eviction, with hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern waving goodbye to not one but two skating stars.

It was an eventful night, with new judge Johnny Weir replacing Ashley Banjo on the Ice Panel. Elsewhere, Ryan Thomas hit the ice not once but twice, promoting Holly to ask: “Are you hurt?”

At the end of the show, it was revealed that the lowest-scoring couple – after the judges’ scores and viewers’ votes were combined – would be going straight home. Then, the next two lowest couples would be forced to endure the skate-off.

So this meant two couples left Dancing On Ice…

Who left Dancing On Ice tonight?

Going straight home tonight was Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi and her skating partner Sylvain Longchambon. Holly asked her: “Roxy darling, would you come over here? I’m so so sorry, it’s such a brutal way to go out.” “It is brutal,” she said. “I was looking forward to doing my save me skate.” “I’m so sorry,” said Holly.

Next, Lou Sanders and Ricky Norwood were forced to endure the dreaded skate-off.

Then, after the celebs had done all they could do, it was time for the Ice Panel to cast their votes.

Johnny Weir decided to save Ricky. Oti Mabuse decided to save Ricky. Next up it was time for Torvill and Dean. Jane sent home Lou, while Chris decided to eliminate Lou.

Viewers react

Dancing On Ice fans watching at home were quick to react to the double elimination.

Many said it was “harsh” that Roxy didn’t get the chance to skate-off. Others said that Lou was “robbed”. “Nah I’m gutted for Lou,” said one. “Poor Roxy, what a brutal way to go out,” said another. “I’m not happy,” said another. “Justice for Lou!” bellowed another.

“I’m tired of the women getting screwed over on this show,” said another, echoing the thoughts of many others as they noted that there’s a lot more male celebrities left on the show than women. Another added: “Two women left and five men.”

A third commented: “It doesn’t really promote the sport to women does it when they’re constantly under marked, told that it’s more impressive when a man skates and then gets voted out first.” “They’ve now sent four women home in a row,” said another.

