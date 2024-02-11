Dancing On Ice star Ryan Thomas leaves Holly Willoughby concerned as he falls over twice during routine: ‘Are you hurt?’

Dancing On Ice returned tonight (February 1) for another action-packed episode – with Ryan Thomas falling not once but twice during his routine.

Ryan and his pro partner Amani Fancy took to the ice again this evening in a bid to impress the judges for Musicals Week. Tonight’s episode will see a double elimination – so could Ryan be in danger after his double slip-up?

Ryan Thomas fell over twice during his Dancing On Ice routine tonight (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Ryan Thomas in double routine fall

Ryan picked himself up admirably after not one but two slips on the ice.

Host Holly Willoughby asked him: “Ryan, it was going so so well, just to check you haven’t hurt yourself or anything like that?” Ryan said: “No, I haven’t hurt myself, I just hope my kids aren’t watching this one because it’s very embarrassing for me.”

Ryan then went on to thank the audience for “willing him back up”, while new judge Johnny Weir told him: “Never been embarrassed because it’s performances like this that allow you to have the brilliant performances later on.”

Ryan said he was ’embarrassed’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers shared their fears for Ryan after the falls. One said: “Jesus Christ poor Ryan.” Another added: “OMG poor Ryan!” A third commented: “The love from the crowd for Ryan just then when he had his mishaps was heartwarming and brought a tear to my eye. Bravo to the audience.”

“Oh poor Ryan. Seeing him fall for a second time made me feel so emotional,” another added. “My heart breaks for Ryan! Was an incredible skate until the falls. But as someone who used to skate, he got up and that’s what matters,” said another.

we have a faller, but Ryan Thomas straight back to his feet #dancingonice pic.twitter.com/njqyT5YHub — Danny Denay #FBPE #GTTO (@DannyDenay) February 11, 2024

Dancing On Ice tonight

Last weekend, hosts Holly and Stephen Mulhern announced that there would be a double eviction.

Not only that, but the couple who receive the lowest score will immediately leave the competition meaning they won’t have a chance at a skate-off.

Meanwhile, the next two bottom couples will then face the dreaded skate-off. The judges will choose one to save meaning the other will be eliminated.

Ahead of this twist, a body language expert weighed in on all the couples. Darren Stanton predicted that Lou Sanders could face elimination this weekend.

But it seems he also had a warning for former Coronation Street actor Ryan.

Stephen and Holly announced there would be a double elimination tonight (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star warned over time on series

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slingo, Darren said: “Ryan is starting to be very open and honest when he’s performing with Amani. He’s opening up and trusting her a lot more – and we’re bound to see their connection continue to develop.

They could struggle when the judges become a lot more critical of technique.

“I can see them lasting in the competition for a while longer. They’ve shown enthusiasm and they communicate very well as a couple.”

However, he warned: “They could struggle when the judges become a lot more critical of technique, but for now, Ryan and Amani are strong and steady. They’re doing all the right things and are in the right direction to develop further.”

Could Lou and Brendyn leave this weekend? (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about Lou, Darren explained: “Lou has lost a lot of enthusiasm towards competing. I don’t sense that she’s working towards a specific goal. It seems very one-sided between her and Brendyn.

“A lot of the time, they appear distanced and just don’t look connected on a good level. There doesn’t seem to be a strong rapport between them.”

He added: “I do believe her performance was the weakest, and she could be leaving this week.”

Dancing On Ice continues tonight from 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

