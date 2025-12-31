Queen Camilla opens up about ‘fighting off’ attack on train in emotional interview with John Hunt family

Queen Camilla, in an emotional interview broadcast on BBC Radio 4, has publicly shared for the first time her own experience of being victim of sexual assault.

The queen revealed in her own words that she was attacked on a train as a teenager and had to physically fight off the perpetrator.

In a powerful interview with BBC racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy Hunt, the queen discussed violence against women.

John’s wife and two daughters, Carol, Hannah, and Louise Hunt, were brutally murdered by Louise’s ex-partner in July 2024.

The broadcast was shared on December 30 and was recorded at Clarence House.

The queen chatted with racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter, Amy (Credit: BBC via YouTube)

Queen Camilla recalled a traumatic moment from her teenage years, a memory she said had “been lurking in the back of [her] brain for a very long time.”

“When I was a teenager, I was attacked on a train. I remember at the time being so angry,” she told John and Amy Hunt, as reported by the BBC.

“I was reading my book, and this boy, man, attacked me, and I did fight back.”

The queen described getting off the train to meet her mother, who immediately noticed something was wrong following the attack.

“My mother [looked] at me and [said], ‘Why is your hair standing on end? Why is a button missing from your coat?’ I remember anger, and I was so furious about it.”

Her Majesty said that she had “sort of forgotten” the incident over the years. However, the courage of the Hunt family prompted her to speak up.

“When the subject of domestic abuse came up, and suddenly you hear a story like John and Amy’s, it’s something I feel very strongly about.”

After hearing Queen Camilla’s story of the shocking attack, Amy Hunt responded with gratitude.

“Thank you for sharing that, Your Majesty. It takes a lot to share these things because every woman has a story.”

Queen Camilla’s assault was first revealed in Valentine Low’s 2024 book Power and the Palace. However, this is the first time that the queen has spoken publicly and in her own words.

According to the book, Camilla was 16 or 17 when the incident occurred en route to Paddington Station. She reportedly hit the man with her shoe and reported him to staff, resulting in his arrest.

Meanwhile, the Hunt family has become a symbol of strength and grace in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

John Hunt’s wife, Carol, and daughters Louise and Hannah were murdered in their home by Kyle Clifford, Louise’s former partner, on July 9, 2024, in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Their determination led to the creation of The Hunt Family Fund. The fund supports domestic abuse prevention efforts, animal charities, and causes connected to the interests of Carol, Louise, and Hannah.

Queen Camilla was visibly moved by the family’s resilience.

Wherever your family is now, they’d be so proud of you both,” she said. “They must be from above, smiling down on you.”

Queen Camilla opened up about the harrowing experience in an interview on BBC Radio 4 (Credit: BBC via YouTube)

The queen’s work with survivors of domestic abuse

Despite this being the first occasion where Camilla has shared her personal experience in such detail, this definitely is not the first time she has supported survivors of sexual and domestic abuse.

In fact, her work supporting survivors spans over a decade.

Camilla is a patron of SafeLives and has worked with Refuge and other UK-based charities.

The queen has also met with survivors around the world, including at summits and receptions hosted by her.

She has continuously used her platform to elevate the voices of those who often go unheard.

In 2022, Camilla held a reception at Buckingham Palace. She brought together leading figures tackling violence against women globally. Her work was also spotlighted in the 2024 ITV documentary Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors.

