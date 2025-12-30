Queen Camilla prediction made as she’s tipped to ‘step back’ in 2026

Queen Camilla could take a “step back” from some duties in 2026 as an astrologer made a prediction about the royal.

Celebrity astrologer Debbie Frank has shared her predictions about the queen. She was reportedly the late Princess Diana’s personal astrologer.

Debbie believes that Queen Camilla, 78, will “step back from duties that the younger royals could perform”.

Queen Camilla prediction for 2026

Speaking to HELLO!, Debbie predicted of Camilla: “She will feel a big shift with Pluto’s presence on the relationship angle of her chart. The dynamics of her relationship with Charles as a king and husband, and the requirements of being queen, are being rewritten this year.

“Her role will be clearly defined from April onwards with a firm strategy in place. She will step back from duties that the younger royals could perform.”

Debbie added: “Camilla’s own priorities and her personal needs for time and space become clearly visible in May and again over the Autumn period. In July both she and the king put on a strong centre-stage royal show. Yet October requires time for self-care and greater retreat.”

Royal family predictions for next year

Debbie isn’t the only astrologer making predictions about the royal family for 2026.

Speaking to Tarotoo, Inbaal Honigman said Prince William will have a “busy, rewarding year that he will share with his nearest and dearest”.

Meanwhile, Inbaal added: “He will be run off his feet. But with no overseas travel indicated, all of this activity takes place within the borders of the Kingdom.”

In addition, sharing her predictions for the Princess of Wales, Inbaal said: “The peaceful and positive Wheel of Fortune Tarot card predicts a calm year for the future Queen. This is a card showing that some days you’re up and some days you’re down, and life always balances out in the end. After a few busy years, Princess Catherine is wisely incorporating more rest into her schedule.”

Harry and Meghan predictions

Meanwhile, Inbaal also shared her predictions for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking about Meghan, Inbaal predicted: “The romantic Two of Cups card suggests a shift in priorities for the Duchess. Taking a step back from TV work and reducing her days on set, Meghan will spend more time with her family and loved ones. The year 2026 will be far more restful and sociable for the Duchess of Sussex. She will enjoy easing off the gas when it comes to public work.”

As for Harry, she added: “He will reach out to family during the year and be willing to discuss joint appearances. But only one will ultimately take place due to conflicting schedules.”

