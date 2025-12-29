Prince William’s ‘protective dad mode’ spotted with question to Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day

Prince William was spotted in “protective dad mode” as he checked on daughter, Princess Charlotte, during the Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham.

Every Christmas Day, the royal family steps out in Sandringham to attend church and greet well-wishers who have gathered.

Charlotte, 10, joined her parents and brothers to greet the people who had gathered. They took selfies, accepted gifts, and wished people a happy Christmas.

But one sweet moment showed the Prince of Wales in protective mode, according to fans.

Charlotte, George and Louis greeted well-wishers in Sandringham (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William goes into ‘protective dad mode’ with Princess Charlotte during Christmas walkabout

In the clip, seen here, Charlotte handed her gifts to a police officer next to her. She then took a step back and posed for photos with members of the public in a crowd.

William was seen watching the interaction, as he shouted out: “Charlotte, you okay?”

Charlotte replied: “Yeah,” as she smiled away.

William was seen grinning as he watched on and was joined by his sons, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven.

One person shared the moment on X with the caption: “Protective dad mode! Prince William checking his daughter is okay, and then beaming with pride as Charlotte poses for a photo with well-wishers.”

The royal family attended a church service on Christmas Day (Credit: Cover Images)

Another fan gushed: “Look at him beaming with pride.”

A third wrote: “I love this family so so much… Amazing parents and amazing children.”

Someone else commented: “Aww he is definitely a very proud dad! His big smile says it all.”

This won’t be the only moment from the Christmas walkabout that will leave Prince William proud.

In another moment from the day, Charlotte was seen sharing a hug with a well-wisher in the crowd.

After spotting the woman, Charlotte walked over to a security guard and asked them to hold her gifts.

She was heard saying: “Could you hold this please? Thank you.”

The security guard then took the gifts from Charlotte, and she walked over to the woman and gave her a hug. You can see the sweet moment here.

Kate’s festive evening out with Charlotte and Louis

Before Christmas Day, Charlotte and her younger brother, Louis, reportedly attended a festive evening out with mum Princess Catherine.

The trio apparently attended the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, a hugely popular festive show billed as an “extravaganza of non-stop singing, dancing, music, humour and speciality acts”.

Read more: Prediction made over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2026 as their family branded ‘future’ of monarchy

Comedian Lloyd Hollett confirmed their attendance. He said on Instagram: “What a day. Today, we were honoured by the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attended our matinee performance.

“Seeing them in the Royal Box enjoying our show was truly a career highlight. We’re definitely going out on a high, with our final performance now underway.”

Did you like seeing the royals out? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.