King Charles shares rare footage inside private estate Highgrove House in new documentary trailer

A new documentary is set to lift the lid on one of King Charles’ most private retreats, with never-before-seen footage filmed inside Highgrove House.

The Gloucestershire estate, which has been the monarch’s cherished countryside home for decades, is rarely shown beyond its gardens. However, a forthcoming Prime Video documentary offers a rare glimpse of the king moving through the house and grounds. And it’s clear it’s where he is most at ease.

The footage appears in Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision. The new documentary is launching on Prime Video on February 6, 2026. Ahead of its release, a teaser trailer has revealed intimate scenes of the monarch at Highgrove, both indoors and among the gardens he has lovingly developed over the years.

The documentary looks at the king’s commitment to promoting agriculture over the years The king speaks about his passion on the environment (Credit: Prime Video/The King’s Foundation)

Inside King Charles’ Highgrove House

In the clips, King Charles can be seen strolling through the gardens in bright sunshine. He’s walking through the estate’s Arboretum with a shepherd’s crook, and spending time in the kitchen garden, recognisable by its famous pink door.

The trailer also highlights his vegetable patches, reflecting a passion for gardening that dates back to his childhood. He has previously spoken about growing up with his sister, Princess Anne, and the time they spent gardening on palace grounds.

Alongside the visuals, the documentary features audio of Charles speaking over several decades about the environment, agriculture and his long-standing commitment to sustainability.

Highgrove House has been owned by the king since 1980. He and Queen Camilla regularly retreat there to escape to the countryside. The estate is said to be worth around £28 million, according to Forbes.

While the gardens are open to the public on selected dates throughout the year, the house itself remains a private royal residence. Over the years, the gardens have been extensively transformed under Charles’ guidance.

Dumfries House also makes an appearance

The trailer also includes glimpses of another significant royal estate, Dumfries House in Scotland. Aerial shots show the iconic maze on the grounds. It was designed as part of the restoration plans for the estate. The maze was inspired by Charles’ childhood memories of running through one at Sandringham, with a Japanese-style pagoda sitting at its centre.

The monarch famously saved the 18th-century Dumfries House from being auctioned off in 2007. Since then, the estate and its gardens have undergone an extensive restoration. The project spanning nearly two decades.

Fans see Highgrove House and Dumfries House in the trailer The king speaks about his passion on the environment (Credit: Prime Video/The King’s Foundation)

King Charles documentary

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision sees Charles reflecting on his years as Prince of Wales. As well as his unwavering commitment to promoting a more sustainable world. The documentary shows him watching archival footage of his work and achievements, underscoring themes of hope and resilience that have defined his campaigns.

The film also shines a light on the work of The King’s Foundation. The charity he established and which is based at Dumfries House.

Filming took place in early 2025 at both Dumfries House and Highgrove Gardens. With additional footage captured overseas to show the global impact of Harmony projects supported by the foundation.

Narrated by Kate Winslet, the documentary will launch exclusively on Prime Video on February 6.

It offers viewers an unusually personal look at the king’s private passions and lifelong vision.

Read more: Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Adelaide Cottage home was ‘place of suffering’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!