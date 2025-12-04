King Charles warns of ‘ghastly horror’ in ITV documentary with Steve Backshall

King Charles has opened up about his “great worry” for the future of the environment with TV star Steve Backshall.

He has voiced his concerns for the environment in a new ITV documentary with Steve.

King Charles talks climate change with Steve Backshall

The 77-year-old king reflected on the topic in a documentary with Steve Backshall, in which explorer Steve recreates some of the memorable moments from the monarch’s 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic.

Within the documentary Steve also highlights how the region is being affected by climate change.

In the 90-minute documentary, Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge, Charles even points out how he finds it “very peculiar” that on many topics the words of scientists are seen as “truth” but with climate change “it is not so apparently simple”.

Commenting on the response to the climate crisis, as per reports, King Charles said: “This is the problem, isn’t it? Why is it taking so long? By which time it is almost too late to, to rectify. That’s my great worry about it, because you get to a tipping point. Which is what all the scientists have been talking about.

King Charles shares thoughts on ‘peculiar’ reaction to environmental issues

“These things are rescuable, but it seems very peculiar to me that, you know, in other areas everybody takes what the scientists are saying as absolute vital truth, but in this case for some reason or other it is not so apparently simple.”

The monarch has long advocated for environmental issues, so it is no surprise that he is keen to chime in on the topic.

Charles has been discussing environmental issues for decades.

He made a notable speech in 1970 to the Countryside Steering Committee for Wales, where he warned about the problems of plastic waste and pollution being discharged into rivers, as well as the impact of air pollution from factories. A speech that holds great relevance, even today.

Speaking with Steve at Buckingham Palace, Charles reflected on his legacy.

King Charles on his legacy

“To me it is not fair to leave them something in a far worse state than I found it, if you know what I mean,” the king said.

“The whole point, I have always felt, is to improve it for people, so they don’t have a ghastly legacy of horror to have to deal with. That’s why I spent all these years, because I don’t want to be accused by my grandchildren of not doing anything about it. That is the key.”

Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge airs on December 18 at 8.30pm.

