King Charles is turning 77 today and, of course, on this special day, it is expected that the monarch will get some birthday presents.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has shared his insight into how the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, might celebrate their grandfather on his birthday.

King Charles may receive a sweet birthday ‘surprise’ from his grandchildren (Credit: Cover Images)

George, Charlotte and Louis ‘special’ gift for King Charles’ birthday

“Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will definitely have a special present for their Grandpa,” Grant told The Mirror.

“I think they might make him homemade cards as well, which all grandparents love to receive.”

Harrold noted that arts and crafts are a tradition in the Wales household.

“Kate and William love doing arts and crafts with the children, so I expect they will make something extra special. We’ve seen previous examples of them making Mother’s Day cards for Kate, so I think homemade cards are a big part of royal birthdays now.”

Creative homemade gifts have been a hallmark of the royal family’s birthday celebrations, especially from the younger generation.

In fact, during her visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in London, the Princess of Wales revealed just how crafty the royal kids can be.

Kate told WI members that George, Charlotte, and Louis spent much of their summer “crafting in every corner of the house”.

The princess, who holds a degree in art history, is known for encouraging creativity in her children.

She once helped George and Charlotte make handmade gifts for their great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

Prince William also joked about the effort on BBC Radio 1. He shared that George and Charlotte had made something for the Queen’s 91st birthday, only for Kate to tease: “Are you taking credit for the arts and crafts?”

To which William laughed: “This is putting the marriage on the line.”

George, Charlotte and Louis may show off their creative side by making handmade birthday cards for their grandfather (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles celebrates 77th birthday

However, this isn’t the first time King Charles has been touched by a birthday surprise from his grandchildren.

According to The Telegraph, in 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, sent the King a video message singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for his 75th.

King Charles has also been known to gift generously in return. For George’s first birthday, the monarch gifted his grandson a custom-built Wendy house worth a reported £18,000. The miniature playhouse is located at Highgrove.

Although his official birthday celebrations took place in June with Trooping the Colour and the RAF flypast, today’s more intimate milestone reflects a softer side of the king.

The monarch is spending the special day in South Wales with Queen Camilla.

Earlier today, Charles and Queen Camilla were photographed at Cyfarthfa Castle Museum and Art Gallery.

Charles looked cheerful as he greeted crowds, despite the awful weather. He wore a charcoal suit and lilac tie, while Camilla opted for a navy coat dress.

According to reports, His Majesty’s birthday will be marked with a special reception at Cyfarthfa Castle.

Guests will include Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones, fashion designer Julien Macdonald, and representatives from the Laura Ashley Foundation.

King Charles future predictions following his birthday

It comes after predictions have emerged about the king’s upcoming year.

As the monarch celebrates his 77th year of life, tongues are wagging about how his approach to the everyday may change.

In fact, his stars apparently portray that he could be opting for a mote low-key lifestyle, easing away from his duties.

This could mean that The Wales family have to step up to the plate.

Only time will tell…

