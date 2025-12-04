King Charles shows off German skills in new speech at state banquet

King Charles has impressed many royal fans by showcasing his amazing language skills during his state banquet speech last night (December 3).

Over the next few days, the president of Germany will be in the UK for a state visit, alongside his wife. And on their first night, they were treated to a special state banquet with the royal family.

As usual, a speech was given at the state banquet by King Charles. And in the speech he discussed the “threats” they face. But the main thing fans couldn’t help but notice was his amazing German.

What is the state visit for?

The historic three-day state visit is believed to have its own balance of pageantry and politics throughout.

During the visit, the president was treated to Wednesday night’s state banquet, where royal fans gushed over a moment between Kate Middleton and King Charles.

Along with that, he is expected to speak in Parliament. And also head to meet with the Prime Minister in Downing Street.

However, it’s not expected to all be about politics. The president is even set to visit some German footballers who play in the Premier League, clearly sharing the royals love for the sport!

King Charles’ state banquet speech

During the state banquet speech, King Charles spoke about the “unique partnership” and how they can stand together against the “threat” of Russian aggression.

His comments come as Russia’s president rejected the changes proposed by Ukraine and Europe to draft peace plans. And even warned that Moscow was “ready” for a war with Europe.

He said: “With regard to shared defence our German-British Bridging Battalion at Minden – which I visited during our State Visit two years ago – is literally building bridges. A unique partnership at the heart of N.A.T.O.

“And more broadly of course, the United Kingdom and Germany stand with Ukraine and bolster Europe against the threat of further Russian aggression.”

Charles went on to share his “hopes” for the next generation to help “shape the future”.

He explained: “It is young people’s ideas and their passion that will shape the future we share. Whether through academic exchange, youth-led innovation or the friendships forged in classrooms and in playing fields.

“Partnerships between our young people will be the foundation for understanding between our nations. Now, and in the years to come.”

Charles also spoke about the “tumultuous period of political, social and technological change” that took place after the fall of the Berlin Wall 36 years ago.

He said: “Many have found that unsettling and even frightening. Fear can lead to anger and resentment. But the United Kingdom and Germany are united in a continued belief in democracy, freedom and the Rule of Law.”

Fans praise the king

However, throughout his state banquet speech, King Charles would speak in German. And this left fans amazed at his hidden talent.

One commented on the social media post: “Perfect German!”

Another praised: “Wow. This partnership sounds powerful and hopeful. Proud of Britain and Germany for standing strong together.”

A third wrote: “How wonderful that the king still speaks German so well!”

A fourth added: “King Charles, your German pronunciation is so good. Thank you for speaking German.”

It’s impressive that after so many years in the public eye, the king can still manage to find new ways to surprise us. But it leaves us wondering just how many languages King Charles can actually speak!

