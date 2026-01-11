Kate Middleton ‘feels she has earned her place’ in the royal family, body language expert claims

Kate Middleton is said to believe she has firmly earned her place within the royal family, according to a body language expert.

The Princess of Wales celebrated her 44th birthday on Friday, January 9, and has now spent more than a decade at the heart of the monarchy, having joined the Firm in 2011 following her wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey.

Kate has been a member of the Firm since 2011 (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Middleton has ‘earned her place’ in royal family

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton suggested Kate now truly believes she belongs, some 15 years after stepping into royal life.

“Kate hasn’t always been super confident. When photographed during her early days with William, she would often look nervous. During their engagement video, she was conscious of how she came across on camera. We saw Kate and William looking at each other quite a lot, which was to reassure each other and give each other support,” Darren explained.

“In recent years, Kate has found ways to make herself feel more confident and the ability to take control alone. She wears the colour red to feel powerful and strong,” he added.

“It makes her feel good about herself, allowing her to take on anything she is faced with.”

Kate has been compared to Princess Anne (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate wears red to feel ‘powerful and strong’

Darren went on to point out how Kate’s confidence now shows clearly when she is out on royal duty.

“When we see her appear at premieres, anniversaries, and royal events, we see her glide along, which is a clear sign that Kate feels powerful and important,” he said.

“She believes she has earned her place. It’s very similar to the way Princess Anne portrays herself in public. There are a lot of similarities between them as they always maintain eye contact and display strong posture when on duty.”

“The way they carry themselves through their external gestures and communication skills shows they feel empowered and dominant.”

Kate plays an important role in the monarchy (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate ‘changing rules from the inside’

That growing confidence may also explain why Kate is now quietly reshaping royal life from within, according to royal author Robert Jobson.

Speaking to The Sun, Jobson discussed Kate’s evolving role within the monarchy.

“She’s learned the difference between tradition and theatre. [Princess] Diana never learned it and Meghan [Markle] refused to accept it,” he said.

“The institution doesn’t work for you. You work for it, and serve it well and it gives you purpose. Fail and it discards you. Catherine understood this from the start.

“Now she’s changing the rules from the inside. William needs her, not just as a wife but also someone who works the room while he works the problem.”

Jobson added that King Charles also relies on Kate for “different reasons”, explaining that she offers proof that the monarchy endures beyond any one reign. When they appear together, he said, “the message is clear, the institution continues”.

Read more: Princess Lilibet tipped to follow in Meghan Markle’s footsteps as prediction made

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.