Kate Middleton felt ‘terrified’ to follow royal tradition after birth of Prince George which pregnant Meghan Markle ‘chose against’

Kate Middleton once shared how she truly felt stepping out in front of the world just hours after giving birth to her first child, Prince George, in a royal tradition that Meghan Markle later decided not to follow.

For all three of her children, the Princess of Wales appeared on the steps of St Mary’s Hospital shortly after giving birth, posing for photographers in a moment watched around the globe. The tradition mirrored that of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who introduced both Prince William and Prince Harry in the same way back in the 1980s.

But despite the polished smiles and picture-perfect moments, Kate later revealed the experience was far from easy.

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Kate and William stepped out in front of cameras after George’s birth in 2013 (Credit: Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton on posing outside hospital after giving birth

On July 22, 2013, Kate welcomed her and Prince William’s first child, Prince George.

Just hours later, the couple emerged from the Lindo Wing to proudly introduce their newborn son to the public. Dressed in a light blue polka dot dress, Kate beamed as she held baby George, with William standing close by her side.

However, years on, Kate opened up about what was really going on behind the scenes.

Appearing on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby in 2020, she said: “It was slightly terrifying, I’m not going to lie.”

She continued: “Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious this was something that everyone was excited about and we were hugely grateful for the support that the public has shown us.

“For us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public I felt was really important. But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby and inexperienced parents and the uncertainty about what that held so there were all sorts of mixed emotions.”

Meghan and Harry did things differently when Archie was born in 2019 (Credit: Photo by Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Why Meghan Markle didn’t pose on hospital steps after being pregnant with Archie

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son Archie on May 6, 2019, they chose to take a different approach.

Rather than stepping out for a hospital photocall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced Archie to the world two days later during a carefully arranged moment at Windsor Castle.

It was slightly terrifying, I’m not going to lie.

Speaking in their 2022 Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, Meghan explained the thinking behind their decision.

“There was already the pressure of the picture with Archie on the steps, and ‘Are they gonna do that, are they not?’

“But I had been really worried going into that labour because I’m older and I didn’t know if I’d have to have a C-section. And I had a very long-standing relationship with my doctor and that’s who I trusted with my pregnancy.”

Meghan and Harry said they received backlash over their decision to do a photocall a couple of days after Archie’s birth (Credit: Lev Radin/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

‘The amount of abuse that we got was incredible’

Meghan went on to explain that logistics and safety concerns also played a role in the decision.

“And [the palace] said, ‘Right, but she’s at Portland Hospital and the steps are at this hospital.’ I said, ‘OK, we could do a photo call in front of Portland Hospital.’

“And they said, ‘It’s impossible. We couldn’t barricade these streets off, and it would create a threat for the emergency room entrance, because that’s where you would have to do this picture.’

“We said, ‘OK, what’s the hybrid? Can we give them more time at the castle?’ And everything in turn was like, ‘Yes. Yes, great. Oh, yes.’ At no point did someone go, ‘Absolutely not.'”

Read more: Heartbreaking confession Prince William made about Kate Middleton’s cancer ordeal

Prince Harry added: “The amount of abuse that we got, especially [Meghan], but both of us, for not wanting to serve our child up on a silver platter, was incredible.”

The couple are also parents to their daughter Lilibet, who was born in June 2021.

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