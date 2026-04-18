EastEnders star Nina Wadia’s candid admission about weight-loss jabs following two-stone drop

Nina Wadia recently spoke about her two-stone weight loss, shutting down claims she’d used weight-loss jabs to shift the pounds.

The actress, who played Zainab Masood on EastEnders, was candid when it came to her opinion of jabs such as Mounjaro, which have helped millions lose weight.

She declared that “quick fixes never work” and said that she thinks it’s “better” to lose weight through healthy eating and exercise.

Nina Wadia embarked on a weight-loss journey through healthy eating and exercise (Credit: Splash News)

Nina Wadia on her weight loss

Speaking to The Sun earlier this year, Nina said: “For me I have done it very very slowly. I exercise, I walk and I eat healthier. I think it’s better to do it that way. Quick fixes never work. It’s a change in lifestyle.”

She added: “It’s very important to be active as you get older. I’m very passionate about it. And to do it naturally. I don’t like young girls getting these facelifts. Just enjoy your natural beauty. It doesn’t last long. Enjoy it while it’s there and age gracefully.”

Nina also revealed that she’s “eating more vegetarian food and I’m juicing a lot. I love chocolate but I’m having dark chocolate now.”

Nina said she hasn’t used weight-loss jabs to drop the pounds (Credit: Splash News)

‘I get that all the time since this thing came out’

She reiterated the comments on Good Morning Britain later in January.

Speaking about her weight loss, she said: “It’s been over the last three years, it’s been very gradually. It’s been an ongoing project because I want it to stay off.”

Asked by Susanna Reid about whether she used weight-loss jabs, Nina said: “I get that all the time, since this thing has been out. I’m like, no, the reason it has stayed off is because I have been doing it very gradually.

“Once I turned 50, I got letters from the NHS, I’m sure any woman out there, in fact, any man, even my husband gets this. When the letters come in it’s like, come in for diabetes check, come in for cholesterol check. And you go why is everyone taking such a big interest?

“It’s because once you hit that age, for me, it’s like I have no metabolic rate. I have to be so careful about making sure that I move every single day. The day you don’t move, you put on a pound!”

‘Very clear’ message on weight-loss jabs

However, she did concede that the jab can ‘work wonders’ as a “kickstarter”.

“I’ll be very clear about this,” she said. “I think jabs, if it is something you need to do, because you are in need of it, obese… I think it’s important that yes, you do go down that route as a kickstarter. It’s worked wonders for that.”

Nina appears on Celebrity Bridge Of Lies on Saturday (April 18) at 5.40pm on BBC One.

Read more: EastEnders star Nina Wadia’s wedding news revealed

So what do you make of the comments Nina made? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.