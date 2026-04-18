Amy Dowden reveals ‘fights’ and ‘tears’ with Strictly Come Dancing ‘rival’

Strictly star Amy Dowden – who is on Bridge of Lies tonight (Saturday, April 18) – revealed she’s had “fights” and “tears” with a pro dancing ‘rival’ on the hit BBC show.

The Welsh dancer, 35, opened up about her “rivalry” with her co-star during a recent interview.

Amy and Carlos are close pals (Credit: Splash News)

Amy Dowden on Strictly ‘rival’

During a recent interview with The Metro, Amy opened up about her bond and rivalry with fellow Strictly star, Carlos Gu.

Amy and Carlos are set to embark on their latest tour, titled Reborn 2.0, next month.

Speaking to the outlet, Amy opened up about their bond, admitting that they’re like siblings.

“We’ve known each other for a long time and were rivals, but never bitter ones, always friends. He’s a beautiful soul who was there for me during my cancer journey. He calls my mum and dad ‘mama and papa’ – we really are like brother and sister,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dowden MBE (@amy_dowden)

Amy on ‘tears’ and ‘fights’ with Carlos Gu

Continuing, Amy said: “We fight, we cry, we laugh, and we don’t hold back. I’ll come downstairs in something and he’ll go, ‘Who told you you look good in that?’, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

During an appearance on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast recently, Carlos gushed over “strong” Amy.

Asked about the title of their tour, Kate said: “It’s about rebirths, isn’t it? Why was that so important for you both? Because, obviously, Amy has her own story of ongoing challenges, god love her.”

Carlos replied, saying, “I know, this woman, she is so strong.” He then went on to say how, despite her cancer battle and Crohn’s disease flare-ups, Amy “doesn’t stop battling, trying and dancing.”

“She’s so positive,” he said.

Amy shared a dramatic before and after last month (Credit: Cover Images)

Amy’s cancer recovery

Just last month, Amy showed just how far she’s come from her cancer diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared before and after snaps. In the photo on the left-hand side, the star could be seen with a shaved head in the hospital. In the right-hand side photo, Amy shared a recent picture of herself, all glammed up, her hair regrown, on a night out.

“This was me during intense, tough fortnightly chemo, and this is #thisismenow feeling happier, stronger, and more confident than ever. I’m so proud of how far I’ve come,” she captioned the post.

“Almost one million people are living with or beyond breast cancer in the UK. Share your #ThisIsMeNow story and help show the true reality of breast cancer. @breastcancernow won’t stop until there’s a future where everyone with breast cancer lives and lives well. Join me in supporting them until it’s Breast Cancer Never,” she then added.

“Thank you for sharing your journey. You look radiant, and your courage is truly moving,” one fan commented.

“So proud of you Amy. You are truly amazing,” Welsh singer Katheine Jenkins added.

Read more: Baby heartache for Strictly pro Amy Dowden as she admits: ‘There’s a big dark cloud over me’

Catch Amy on Bridge of Lies tonight (Saturday, April 18) from 5.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

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