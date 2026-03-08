Baby heartache for Strictly pro Amy Dowden as she admits: ‘There’s a big dark cloud over me’

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, 35, has shared her baby heartache, two years after she was told there was no evidence of cancer in her body.

The Strictly pro dancer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She underwent chemotherapy and a mastectomy, before having her remaining breast removed late last year.

Amy, who is married to fellow dancer Ben Jones, was put into early menopause as part of her treatment. This means she’s unable to conceive a child naturally. She did undergo IVF ahead of her chemotherapy, though, and the couple have five frozen embryos stored.

However, Amy has now shared her sadness after she was told it’s unclear if it’ll be safe for her to carry a child herself.

Amy Dowden has said the thought of not becoming a mother ‘worries’ her (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly pro Amy Dowden on ‘dark cloud’ hanging over her

Amy was diagnosed with a hormone-fed cancer. So, coming off the medication that blocks the release of estrogen in her body and could enable her to become pregnant is a worrying prospect for the star.

Speaking to The Mirror, Amy revealed that being unable to start a family has left “a big dark cloud” hanging over her.

She said: “Obviously, there is a big, dark cloud over me. Will I become a mother? I’ve wanted to be a mummy since I was a little girl. I was one of those girls who would always have a little baby Annabelle. And I have two gorgeous nephews, who I love to pieces.”

However, she added: “But we will cross that bridge when it comes to it.”

‘I’ll explore every option going’

Speaking at the end of last year on the Breast Cancer Uncovered podcast, Amy shared that wanting to become a mum is something that “worries” her.

She also revealed at the time: “When I spoke to my oncologist, he said we wouldn’t speak about it until at least January, because he recommended at least two years of being cancer free.” She added: “It was within the first two years that you’re more at risk of the cancer returning.”

After her preventative mastectomy last year, Amy has now fought herself back to health.

And, speaking this weekend, vowed to “explore every option going” when it comes to starting her longed-for family.

