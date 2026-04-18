Dogfather Graeme Hall on conversation that ‘changed’ the course of his life

Dogfather Graeme Hall previously opened up about the conversation that “changed” the course of his life for good.

The presenter shot to fame on the Channel 5 series Dog’s Behaving (Very) Badly – which airs today (April 18). Since its debut, Graeme has become a familiar face for dog fans across the UK.

However, Graeme previously started out in a very different career…

He ended up switching careers (Credit: Channel 5)

Dogfather Graeme Hall on his huge career change

It turned out that for Graham – being a dog whisperer was not his first career choice. As iNews reports, he once wanted to be a fighter pilot and then considered dentistry.

However, Graham ended up bagging a job at Weetabix. He spent 21 years with the company, eventually becoming Operations Manager and overseeing around 200 staff at his peak.

After leaving the company though, his life took an unlikely turn while he was at an obedience school for dogs, with his two Rottweilers, Axel and Gordon.

Graeme told Country Living: “Unsure what to do next, when the head trainer at the club asked if I’d considered dog training as a career. I asked why and his answer surprised me: “You’re good with people’.”

Graeme added: “He said that a lot of people are good with dogs but it’s rarer to be good at explaining things to the owners, too.”

He landed in his own show in 2017 (Credit: Channel 5)

‘That conversation changed my life’

Meanwhile talking to iNews, Graeme again recalled the conversation he had with the trainer: “He said, ‘You’re good with people. You can only fix the dog through the person’. That conversation changed my life.”

Listening to the dog trainer, Graeme then started his own training club and began training dogs professionally in 2008. The TV world soon followed, with Graeme fronting the one-off documentary, Dogs Behaving Badly, in 2017.

Channel 5 bosses were impressed and commissioned a full series in 2019 under the reworked title Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

Away from the TV sets and shows, Graeme keeps his private life largely off social media.

He was previously married to accountant Elinor Perry Hall. They wed in Sri Lanka in 2017 before celebrating again in the UK.

But it appears Graeme and Elinor’s marriage didn’t last. In a 2023 Times column, Graeme said he was living with a new partner in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

The following year, the couple were photographed together at Thirsk Birds of Prey Centre.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly airs on Saturday (April 18) at 12:05pm on Channel 5

Read more: You can still hire Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall but the hourly cost is eye-watering

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